BOSTON — Is Jayson Tatum a 2?
Is Gordon Hayward a 3?
We pretty much know about the rest of the Boston Celtics. Jaylen Brown as the 4. And, of course, there is No. 1, Kemba Walker.
Marcus Smart is a special cog. He does a little bit of everything, but his best two attributes are toughness and energy, which over 82 games are hard to find.
Brown could be crack the top 3, but that will take consistency. Sometimes he dominates, like he did Friday (13 first half points). Sometimes he doesn’t, which we saw on opening night’s no-show.
But the home opener was a different story, a 112-106 win over defending NBA champ Toronto.
Smart, Brown & Co. are pieces. Competing for championships — which is why we are all here, right? — starts at the top, the Big 3 to be exact.
Walker, Tatum and Hayward, for now, are the Chosen Ones.
It takes three go-to guys, who bring it nearly every night, to tango with the Los Angeles teams, Rockets, Bucks, Sixers, Nuggets, Warriors and Jazz.
By the way, Las Vegas says all those aforementioned teams are better bets to win an NBA championship than your Celtics.
They have a superior coach in Brad Stevens, coming off a bad, frustrating year, some of it not his fault (President Danny Ainge tried to be extra nice to Kyrie Irving to keep him here).
It’s early, two games, but he’s already hitting on notes we heard a lot last year — unselfish ball movement. Stevens went out of his way last night to praise the way the Raptors moved the ball in their opening night overtime win over the Pelicans.
The Raptors may not have three superstars, but they had the best guy on the court last night in 6-foot-9 forward and Cameroon native Pascal Siakam, who draws Giannis-like attention when he starts driving to the basket. But Siakam is lethal if left open behind the 3-point line.
But in the end, this night belonged to the Celtics.
They took over the game with Raptors leading 89-82. Walker hit a 15-foot pullup jumper at the foul line to get it rolling.
“I told him earlier, ‘Dude, keep shooting, they will start falling for you,’” said Celtics rookie Grant Williams, who played over 21 minutes, including 7:30 as a center in the fourth quarter.
“Trust me, I see it every day in practice. Once he hit that first one, we all knew he would go off.”
A boring game for more than three quarters was finally fun.
Walker also took two charges. So did Williams.
In the end the Celtics outscored the Raptors 32-19 down the stretch.
Tatum and Brown scored 25. Walker had 22, including 11 in the fourth quarter. That’s a good sign, right?
“It’s still early,” said Stevens.
The Celtics play the Knicks tonight (Saturday) at Madison Square Garden and then get another big test on Wednesday night when the Milwaukee Bucks come to town.
“We’re still figuring things out,” said Hayward, who had 15 points, including a 3-pointer to put the Celtics ahead for good, 107-104, with 3:27 remaining.
“It felt good to hit a three,” said Hayward. “What I liked was we got some easy hoops off transition. That starts with our defense. Everything here starts with our defense.”
