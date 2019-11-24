FOXBOROUGH — Marshall Newhouse had barely walked through the door before he was thrown right into the fire.
A 10-year veteran set to join his eighth team since 2010, the New England Patriots signed Newhouse to bolster their tackle depth after none of the guys they'd tried during training camp worked out. Marcus Cannon had just gone down with a shoulder injury on opening night against Pittsburgh, so Newhouse had three practices to get up to speed and start at right tackle against the Dolphins.
If that wasn't crazy enough, he then had to flip sides mid-game after left tackle Isaiah Wynn went down with turf toe. Just like that, one of the most important jobs on the team — protecting Tom Brady's blind side — was being entrusted to a complete stranger.
Newhouse has played every snap of every game since, and while it hasn't always been pretty, he's helped stabilize a potentially catastrophic situation on the offensive line, earning the respect of his teammates and coaches in the process.
"I think Marshall has done everything we could ask for him to do," said Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia on Friday. "He's a conscientious guy, whatever amount of games we've won since the beginning, this guy's been part of it the whole time and he's started at two positions for us."
With Wynn expected to return to the starting lineup on Sunday against Dallas, Newhouse should shift back to the back-up swing-tackle role he was likely meant to fill from the beginning. While his playing time will diminish, Newhouse remains grateful for the opportunity he's had these past two months.
"It's been fun, it's been challenging, I'm honored that they would trust me with that," Newhouse said of starting at left tackle. "I had to come in and kind of be ready for anything. I started at right and then moved to left, so every week was a new learning experience, because we're putting in stuff that all of these guys have seen for years, but it's new to me."
As a career journeyman who has played for a variety of winning teams, Newhouse was uniquely well suited to jump in and contribute for the Patriots in a pinch.
After being drafted by the Green Bay Packers, he won a Super Bowl ring as a rookie and started two seasons as the starting left tackle during the height of quarterback Aaron Rodgers' prime. He's since had stops with Cincinnati, the New York Giants, Oakland, Buffalo and Carolina, adapting to different offenses and new teammates all along the way.
"My experience having done it before helps a little bit, getting thrown into new offenses and stuff, so that helps," Newhouse said. "But [the Patriots] make it easy on me helping me with calls and techniques and all that stuff, and Scar obviously being the Hall of Fame coach that he is, making me better, pushing me, holding me accountable. I've been really appreciative of all the guys and how they've taken me in."
Newhouse hasn't always been great. He has allowed a team-high 29 disruptions in the passing game, including seven sacks, 13 QB hits and nine pressures, and his run blocking hasn't been especially good either. Wynn's return should give a big boost to the offensive line.
But considering where the Patriots are and who the alternatives to Newhouse might have been, the team — and its fans — should be grateful for what he's been able to contribute.
"I have high standards for myself and I wish I could play better at times, but shoot, we're 9-1, so I'm excited," Newhouse said. "I'm a guy who at this point is accepting whatever my role is."
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
