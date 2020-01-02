Patriots' line now a positive

FOXBOROUGH — Sunday's loss was as ugly as it gets, and across the board the New England Patriots performed poorly at key positions in a game the team absolutely needed to have.
But as everything else seemed to break down, there was one positive takeaway. The offensive line was pretty good again.
While the unit didn't play a perfect game by any stretch, the line did a good job protecting Tom Brady while clearing holes for the running backs to attack. The Patriots collectively rushed for 135 yards while the line surrendered just one sack, three quarterback hits and six pressures. The unit performed its best on the team's last scoring drive, allowing one defender to hit Brady on the first play before keeping things clean the rest of the way.
Shaq Mason, who was uncharacteristically sloppy for portions of the first half of the season, fully looked like his old self Sunday. The right guard posted a clean sheet, adding an exclamation mark with a huge block to spring James White for the go-ahead 13-yard touchdown.
The best sign for the line was that Sunday's performance was just the latest point in an ongoing trend.
Since Isaiah Wynn returned to the starting lineup in November against Dallas, New England has had its full starting offensive line in five of six games. After having rushed for 100-plus yards just twice in the eight games Wynn missed, the Patriots topped 100 yards rushing in all five games the full line started.
The lone exception during the final six-week stretch was the Kansas City game, which James Ferentz started due to Ted Karras' knee injury.
The full line didn't start off as well in pass protection, but the group has steadily improved over the past month as well.
In the first two games with Wynn back, the Patriots' line surrendered two sacks and seven QB hits against Dallas and then three sacks and 12 QB hits against Houston. The last two games? Zero sacks and four QB hits against Buffalo and then one sack with three QB hits last weekend against Miami.
After dealing with upheaval and inconsistency throughout the season, the offensive line has quietly ironed things out. The adversity has helped bring the group closer together, and there is now a trust within the line that anybody can step in and get the job done if need be.
"We go out and strive for perfection, strive to do everything as good as we can and as best as we can to make sure we help the team win. It doesn't matter who is in there," said right tackle Marcus Cannon. "We're all a unit, we come in together, we watch film together, we're together all week, practice together, we're together. It doesn't matter who is in there, we're all one unit and we see ourselves as one."
For an offensive line that has seen as much continuity as any in the NFL, these playoffs may well be the group's last stand.
Stalwart left guard Joe Thuney will be a free agent and is expected to command a huge deal on the open market, and center Ted Karras will probably get a chance to start elsewhere too after proving himself more than reliable while filling in for David Andrews. Though Andrews should be back next year, big changes are coming to the line after nearly half a decade of competing for championships side by side.
But whatever changes may come, the group remains focused on the immediate challenge that lies ahead. If the group sticks together and keeps playing up to its potential, then the Patriots should have a chance no matter who they face in the weeks to come.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
