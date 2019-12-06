Patriots need running, blocking upgrade

FOXBOROUGH — “Tom Brady need weapons.”
Who hasn’t said that around here the last few months?
In fact, Brady himself has all but said it with his moods on Sundays, win (ugly) or lose.
If this were the 2011 Patriots, I’d agree or, at worst, I’d expect help on the way.
But it’s not going to happen. Technically speaking, Brady got his weaponry — drafted N’Keal Harry in the first round, brought back Josh Gordon, signed Antonio Brown and then traded for Mohamed Sanu.
While none of those weapons worked out, for a variety of reasons, other than the remote chance of bringing Brown back, this is it.
The weapons are the weapons.
Has this issue taken us off the real, biggest issue with the Patriots offense?
The way this team is built, running the football is a necessity.
“Ball control” and “field position” begin and end at the offensive line and the ability to run the ball 25 to 30 times.
This style of play, while not easy on the eyes, should not be a surprise.
The Patriots of the immediate future — now and post-Brady — were really born last December, January and early February.
That was when, right before our eyes, the Patriots seemed to revert back to 2001, 2003 and 2004.
That’s when running, blocking and defending were as important as quarterback play, if not more. And don’t forget about a splash, well a big splash, of special teams.
Brady was good during the span last winter, sometimes spectacular — see fourth quarter and overtime of the AFC title game in Kansas City. But the team was built just the way Bill Belichick always intended.
Sort of boring, but very dependable.
And as Belichick became more personally involved with the defense — let’s be honest, he is the defensive coordinator in 2019 — it has continued this fall.
The “defense wins championships” mantra has worked in the NFL, even lately. But defense can’t do it alone.
Defense needs some support, which means an offense that controls the clock and converts more often than not on third down.
How do you control the clock and line of scrimmage? You run the football. You slow the game down. Your offensive line wears down the opposition’s defensive line.
Saying the loss of center David Andrews and fullback James Develin might not be as sexy as saying the loss of Rob Gronkowski hurt this offense, but it is true.
The Patriots were built to run the football and for much of 2019, they haven’t been able to.
With the recent addition of left tackle Isaiah Wynn, things appear to be moving in a positive direction, but losing fill-in center Ted Karras for a few weeks could be a mini-setback.
The Patriots are not going to beat the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend, 38-35. Those days are gone.
It would be a good idea to root for the Patriots running backs and blockers going forward. They’re going to need all of the support they can get.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
