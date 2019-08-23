  Patriots tight end Ryan Izzo bolsters roster case 

FOXBOROUGH — Ryan Izzo broke off the line and made a beeline towards the end zone. He gained a half-step of separation on Carolina Panthers linebacker Jermaine Carter, and in the blink of an eye Tom Brady found his open tight end and fired a bullet into his outstretched arms for an 18-yard gain.
Izzo has seen Brady make throws like that plenty of times over the last two years, but being on the receiving end for the first time in a game setting, was he surprised that a 42-year-old could still sling it like that?
"Not when it's Tom Brady," Izzo said. "He's one of the greatest quarterbacks ever man, he threw a great ball and I'm blessed to play with him."
Izzo's 18-yard catch was the most impressive by a New England Patriots pass-catcher all game, and it set New England up for a 1st and goal situation that would produce the eventual game-winning 1-yard touchdown run by James Develin three plays later.
It was also the most eye-opening play of what proved to be Izzo's best game as a professional, a game that could help the second-year tight end earn a spot on the 53-man roster.
Izzo, a seventh-round draft pick out of Florida State in 2018 who missed his entire rookie season due to injury, is one of seven tight ends battling for a place on the team. Originally considered a long shot, Izzo has impressed throughout the preseason as a blocker, and Thursday night he earned the opportunity to start, playing the majority of the first half alongside Brady and the rest of the first-team offense.
"I worked real hard in the offseason and to be able to get reps in the first half," Izzo said. "I'm just blessed, I'm really happy about it."
What sets Izzo apart? The 6-foot-5, 255-pound tight end doesn't have the resume of chief competitors Lance Kendricks, Eric Saubert and Steven Anderson, but one thing he does have is experience in the Patriots system. Izzo is actually the longest-tenured tight end on the Patriots roster, and even though he didn't play last year, he put his time off to good use.
Throughout the season, Izzo spent his time working out in the weight room, learning the playbook and sitting in on meetings with former tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen. He said having an opportunity to work with those players was invaluable.
"Just sitting back and watching those guys, watching what they do on a daily basis, watching film with them and just trying to study their little techniques," Izzo said. "The little things they do in the run game, the pass game, and try to analyze their game because they're both really great tight ends."
Spending that time around the offense also helped Izzo accomplish perhaps the most important thing of all — earning Brady's trust.
"For me anticipation and decisiveness are so important, and that comes from experience and trust," Brady said when asked about Izzo's play. "When guys are in those spots you feel like you can cut it loose because you have all the decisiveness to do that."
With Matt LaCosse battling injury and Ben Watson facing a four-game performance-enhancing drug suspension, the Patriots will have to lean on someone else to man the tight end spot. At this point, Izzo has done everything he can to show he can do the job, and if he finishes the preseason strong with another good showing against the New York Giants, he'll have a compelling argument to make the 53-man roster.
After all, if Brady feels like he can cut it loose to Izzo between two defenders in the red zone, then what more is there to say?
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
