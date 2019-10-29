Pats coach believes Michel will improve

FOXBOROUGH — Ivan Fears hears it. He hears the questions, he hears the criticism.
Why aren’t the Patriots running the ball better?
The Patriots running backs coach would be the first to tell you the running game hasn’t been good enough.
He’s the first person who would shoulder the blame, too.
After all, New England is only averaging 95.2 rushing yards per game, which ranks just 23rd in the league and is nowhere near where the Patriots want to be.
Yet for such a simple question, the answer is complicated.
“It’s all of us, it’s everybody, it’s not one thing, that’s the problem,” Fears said. “It’s a combination of circumstances. We’ve got injuries, we’ve got different people, a whole bunch of stuff. So we all have to come together to fix this thing.”
Yet fairly or unfairly, much of the blame has fallen on Sony Michel.
A former first-round pick, Michel hasn’t progressed after an impressive yet injury-plagued rookie season. The former Georgia standout has tallied 464 yards and six touchdowns through eight games, but is only averaging 3.3 yards per carry and has been stuffed at or behind the line on an alarmingly high percentage of his carries.
Michel definitely hasn’t benefitted from the loss of starting linemen Isaiah Wynn and David Andrews, fullbacks James Develin and Jakob Johnson and the rotating cast of tight ends in the blocking game. Fears insisted that he’s happy with Michel’s performance, but stressed that like everyone else, the running back could be better.
“He’s playing well in my mind, he’s doing a lot of good things, and like everybody he’s got his moments where he’s hurting us,” Fears said. “He’s making mistakes too. He’s got to correct those mistakes, be a bit more consistent in some of the things he’s doing, which will fit in with what everyone else is doing.”
What kind of mistakes could Michel correct? He could start by being more decisive with his runs, Fears said. A shifty and elusive back, Michel has often thrived by making defenders miss, but this season he simply hasn’t been able to do so.
“We’ve got to stop going backwards,” Fears said. “That’s part of it with Sony, he can’t take a chance and say I’m going to bounce this thing or go east-west all day.
He’s got to freaking get downhill.”
One thing the Patriots backs have going for them is health.
Unlike last year, when the Patriots were forced to use Cordarrelle Patterson as a running back out of necessity, all of the primary ball carriers are currently healthy.
Between Michel, Rex Burkhead, James White and even little used Damien Harris, Fears believes they have the pieces in place to succeed.
Now it’s just a matter of getting back to basics and pounding the rock like they’re capable.
“We can run with what we’ve got, we’ve got to figure that out,” Fears said. “Everybody’s got to do their job and do their role, and they need to do it at a higher level than it’s being done now, and that’s across the board.”
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
