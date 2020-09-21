Was it the Bill Belichick Game Plan, daring the Seattle Seahawks to run the football? Or was it the Patriots' inability to simply get the Seahawks off the field?
The Pats forced “only” one three-and-out Sunday night, but thankfully they were handed the ball after one stupid call for a "go-pattern" by the Seahawks on 3rd-and-1 late in the fourth quarter, opening up the opportunity for Cam Newton’s potential heroics.
So, was the defense's problem strategy or execution, or both?
One of Belichick’s greatest qualities is his ability to predict what the other team will do.
Remember the Pats against the St. Louis Rams in the first Super Bowl win of The Dynasty?
The Patriots offered the Rams the opportunity to run the ball with Marshall Faulk. But Rams head coach Mike Martz refused those free yards. He wanted to throw the ball -- period. Belichick’s prediction was correct. The Pats eventually won.
In Seattle, Belichick sort of did the same thing, teasing one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, Russell Wilson, a quarterback the Patriots have had a hard-time corralling over his career.
The Patriots put an extra defensive back (or two) on the field early and often, usually to open most drives. The Seahawks didn’t fall for it and ran the football.
While Wilson earned MVP points on Sunday night , completing 21 of 28 passes for 288 yards and five touchdown passes, the Patriots lost the game at the line of scrimmage.
Seahawks running backs Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde and Travis Homer are, at best, solid. Carson was 20th in the NFL in yards per carry (4.4) in 2019. On Sunday night, however, Carson was "the man,” at least on first down.
This wasn’t Barry Sanders breaking open. This was worse. Watching this was water torture.
The Seahawks running backs, led by Carson, rushed for 115 yards on 25 attempts. Nothing special, right?
Carson ran the ball 13 times on first down, eight of those runs were for five to nine yards.
What does that mean?
It's easy pickin's for Wilson, allowing him a lot of play-action opportunities, improving his chances for success by at least 50%.
Patriots defensive backs, the strength of this unit, were easy fodder for Wilson.
One telling statistic from Sunday night was that the Seahawks only had seven 3rd downs. That’s where defenses win and lose games. The Patriots defense lost the game on first down.
There are legitimate reasons and excuses. The other team is getting paid, too. The Seahawks offense is very good with very good wide receivers in D.K. Metcalf and Tylker Lockett. And, oh yeah, Wilson is an MVP candidate (finally!).
The Patriots lost three good linebackers and a safety to free agency (Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins) and COVID opt-outs (Don’t’a Hightower and Patrick Chung).
And, we must remember, there was virtually no off-season for some key, young Patriots players on defense.
We all seem to – at least I do – assume that Belichick will figure the defense because he usually does.
It didn’t look that way Sunday night. The Patriots defense was a problem on a night that Cam Newton shocked the world.
It’s too early to make any final judgements all around, whether about Newton or the Patriots defense.
But it's worth noting going forward. The best Patriots teams in January and February usually do it with defense as much as the quarterback.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com
