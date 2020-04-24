Pats draft party pooper returns

If you are a New England Patriots fans and said, “At least we finally have a live sporting event to watch and get excited about, we have a decent pick, 23rd overall, in the first round of the NFL Draft,” I have one thing to say.
You didn’t do your homework.
Bill Belichick ruined another Patriots Draft Party Thursday, about his 15th or 16th, not including the years the Patriots didn’t have a first round pick.
This is what he does, the antithesis of Dallas and Jerry Jones, who get their fan base going wild every draft night it seems. Belichick makes trades and drafts players you’ve not only never heard of, but probably never saw on TV.
Belichick traded out of the Patriots’ 23rd overall pick to the Los Angeles Chargers, which ended up being what looks like a great, athletic linebacker out of Oklahoma, Kenneth Murray, for a second-round pick, 37th overall, and a third round pick, 71st overall.
It gives the Belichick a second-round pick -- the Patriots traded their 2020 second pick for Mohamed Sanu last October -- and a fourth third-round pick.
In the micro, it ruined last night, which was moving slower than slow due to social distancing and the slow communication between analysts. Patriots fans stayed up three hours waiting and, at the last second, came the unimpressive deal.
In the macro, this deal was right up Belichick’s alley, a second-rounder and third-rounder to go with fellow third rounders (87th, 98th, 100th) and then two more in the fourth round (125th and 139th). That’s seven potential guys who can play. In the real world, four or five would be great.
Belichick, remember, has never studied more as a head coach for a draft. Not only did the Patriots end their season earlier (on Jan. 4) than it had since not making the playoffs in 2008, but the virus forced a lot of alone time for Belichick to work on the draft.
And this bevy of picks, in which Belichick can choose seven of the next 107 picks, could be a game-changer in terms of depth for the Patriots going forward.
Not only will they draft a quarterback, someone like Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts who played three seasons for Alabama, in the third round, but it makes getting a new kicker easier to do with so many picks over the next three rounds. Basically taking a shot on a quarterback and drafting a kicker, around this time of the draft, is the exception rather than the rule.
The Patriots have needs outside of those two positions. They need linebackers, defensive ends, wide receivers and they need to start thinking of replacements at safety. And every year, Belichick adds a mid-round running back and offensive lineman.
That’s why last night sort of stunk. Because Belichick isn’t about winning draft parties. He never has been.
He’s about winning other days and nights of the year.
We will find out a year or two from now if last night’s trade was smart. Personally, I liked that linebacker out of Oklahoma. But I was prepared for what happened. I’ve been at this Draft Day thing a few decades now.
