ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Patriots had to earn this AFC East divisional win. The Bills were, as we found out, undefeated for a reason.
Both defenses dominated, which makes us wonder if it was great defense or poor offense on both sides.
Here are five quick takes from the 16-10 win, keeping the Patriots atop the division, conference and probably the top team in most power rankings for the entire NFL:
1. J.C.’s time is now
Patriots second-year defensive back J.C. Jackson might be a No. 1 cornerback on several teams in the league. With the Patriots, he has to literally fight to get onto the field. Well, yesterday’s win over the Bills helped his cause.
The undrafted free agent had two of the five biggest plays of the game, including a blocked punt which was returned for a touchdown, Matthew Slater’s first of his career, and then a beautiful interception/snare on the Bills sidelines. Jackson had another interception, another great catch near the Pats’ sideline. He was the MVP yesterday.
2. Consistent Collins
What can’t this incredibly gifted linebacker do? Jamie Collins is dominating almost every down he plays. Again, we are repeating ourselves, but Collins is elite at all three levels as a linebacker — pass rush, run stop and pass defense. He had another sack and an easy interception (batted ball came right to him) to finish off the game. We hate to repeat ourselves, but this is a special athlete and performer who is 4-for-4 this season.
3. Allen not all that
The Buffalo Bills might be a very good team if Josh Allen was a very good quarterback. But that doesn’t seem to be the case. He was sub par against the Patriots, with a stout defense facing him. He made too many bad decisions, throwing three interceptions, and almost throwing two more.
Allen didn’t like the fact that the Patriots kept him in the pocket. He is a good athlete and likes to run. But his 13 for 28, including four sacks, was bad. You’d like to see more precision with the passing game.
4. Pats O-Line troubles
Dante Scarnecchia is called the best offensive linemen coach in the NFL by most experts. Well, he’s got his work cut out for him. Losing David Andrews at center is a downgrade no matter who the replacement is, even though Ted Karras has done yeoman’s work.
The issue is at left tackle, where newbie Marshall Newhouse is allowing a lot of pressure from opposing defenses. It’s a problem that will need some work. Remember, it took Trent Brown about two months to feel comfortable at left tackle last year. That’s two big, unexpected changes. Left tackle Isaiah Wynn’s injury might be the toughest to overcome. Stay tuned.
5. Bills for real
It was a great day for Buffalo, sans the “W.” It felt like the old days here, when in the early 1990’s this franchise and fanbase was rocking. The Bills Mafia was out in full force for their team. And their defense was all over Tom Brady from the first series. Brady never got comfortable. It bodes well keeping the Bills in games this season, particularly with four expected wins over the Jets and Dolphins.
5a. Whining over calls
One downer, at least for me, was the whining about several calls by the Bills coaches, including head coach Sean McDermott. They were not happy about the helmet-to-helmet hit by Jonathon Jones on Allen, though it appeared Allen ran into a stationary Jones.
There were a few other calls on the sidelines, one an interception by Jackson and another on a “pick” play that wasn’t called on a Josh Gordon 31-yard play. There was just too much belly-aching. That doesn’t bode well — i.e. excuses — going forward.
