Pats give 2020 the old college try  

It was a perfect opportunity to, well, whine.
The New England Patriots, particularly under Bill Belichick, have a two-decade’s long history of going the extra mile, the extra lap, the extra practice, the extra meeting, the extra bad weather, etc., etc., to find that “extra” edge.
It’s like a fastball down the middle, courtesy of an unknown Red Sox starting pitcher.
Belichick isn’t swinging.
In fact, Belichick, remarkably, is OK with everything the way it currently is, including only three-plus weeks with the players, without any exhibition games.
Without the mini-camps, the one-on-one drills in the spring, the two months of coordinated strength and conditioning exercises, too.
“This is what every college team does,” said Belichick, via a Zoom Meeting conference call with the Patriots media. “It’s similar to college programs have always done.”
To be more succinct: It is what it is.
It isn’t often we walk away from Belichick pressers, feeling semi-refreshed, but here we are the first week of August and no Patriots employees are complaining.
Especially the guy at the top of the Patriots pyramid.
Belichick admitted he has been on the phone a lot recently talking to his dozen or so college guys, including Alabama’s Nick Saban, asking how they prepare their teams for their September openers without exhibition games.
Of course, teams like Alabama opened their season last year with Duke (42-3) and New Mexico State (62-10) in Weeks 1 and 2, which is akin to exhibition games in Tuscaloosa.
Imagine that. The greatest football coach that ever lived asking those coaching a level or two (or five?) beneath him for advice.
Belichick touched on about everything COVID-19 related – the boxed lunches, the social distancing at meetings, masks and the fact the team hasn’t had any official practices yet, only walk-throughs.
“I wouldn’t say any of it has ‘just been’ overwhelming,” said Belichick. “We wear masks. There’s not a buffet line for food; the food is ordered. It’s boxed and packaged. The dining staff have done a great job.”
Great job?
Belichick throws “great” around only when he’s talking about the 1980s N.Y. Giants, Lawrence Taylor or next week’s competition.
I believe Belichick encapsulated Tom Brady’s career with the Patriots as “good.”
Yesterday was a busy day with Belichick, all of the coaches, and the three quarterbacks offered up for Zoom Meetings with the media.
Of course, Cam Newton was a topic of conversation with almost every Patriots employee yesterday, but nobody bit.
Newton will be part of a three-man competition for the quarterback position, according to Pats offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Whatever.
McDaniels did elaborate a bit about Newton’s willingness to tackle his new offense and putting in long hours doing so.
But that’s a discussion for another day.
The Patriots are ready for 2020 and whatever happens, including walking around the plexiglass.
“I’d say we’re doing things pretty close to the way we normally do them with, as I said, more masks, more plexiglass, for sure,” Belichick noted. “I don’t know what the plexiglass bill around here is, but it’s got to be pretty high."
Unlike the rest of America, there will be no complaint box for the players at 1 Patriot Place.
Suck it up and do your job, which for now means wear a mask, social distance and enjoy.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.