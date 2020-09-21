Pats lose, but Newton wins big

The New England Patriots are 1-1 after the final play, a 35-30 loss. But … wow!
This is going to be fun.
Cam Newton outplayed the defense. Unfortunately it was the New England Patriots defense.
From afar, here we are in the third week of September and the new New England Patriots held serve.
They beat a team at that hasn’t won yet, Miami, and they lost to a team that hasn’t lost yet, Seattle.
No surprises.
But we know better. Newton may have been stopped at the goal line at end of the game, but he showed more last night, particularly in the fourth quarter, than we expected.
Newton threw the ball 19 times last week. Last night he threw it 44 times.
Welcome to New England, Cam.
Sure, it was a weird game last night. Seattle’s “12” wasn’t there and neither was the Patriots original “12,” Tom Brady.
But Newton made us forget for a while, especially in the fourth quarter.
Even though the Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson, who threw for five touchdown passes, the end result had more to do with the Patriots defense.
Bill Belichick obviously had a plan, trying to get the Seahawks to run the ball more than normal, forcing the issue with extra defensive backs.
Unfortunately, the Seahawks bit. And they bit. And they bit.
In the end, it was 154 yards, most runs of five, six or seven yards.
This appeared to be a good game, for the most part, but in reality it was a game the Seahawks never felt threatened by, despite giving up a pick-six only 72 seconds into last night’s tilt.
The Seahawks had only one three-and-out. One. That’s about five too few.
But really, as far as New England was concerned, this was about being outplayed but a quarterback making plays.
Newton was 30 for 44, for 397 yards and one TD pass. He, of course, also “chipped in” with two rushing TDs, again, and in the fourth quarter looked like an MVP candidate.
He was stopped going for TD No. 3, but that’s OK.
The Patriots have issues, particularly on defense, but they don’t have one at quarterback.
Newton wasn’t good. He was great.
We’ll know a lot more about this team around Thanksgiving, which we’ve heard often around 1 Patriot Place.
But we know something today. The Patriots could be good. And they have a quarterback who, as crazy as this sounds, might be great.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
