Pats' Melifonwu worked with Penn State's Freiermuth to gear up for season

FOXBOROUGH — Every player prepares for the start of training camp differently. Some prefer to rest, others will run and lift, but coming off an injury-plagued 2018, Patriots safety Obi Melifonwu decided to get a head start by training against some top quality competition.
As luck would have it, one of the nation’s premier college tight ends happened to be available right down the road.
Melifonwu connected with Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth, a Merrimac native and a former high school standout at nearby Pentucket Regional and the Brooks School. Freiermuth happened to be home last week during Penn State’s discretionary period, and the two got together to work on some of the more technical aspects of the game.
“It was awesome, being able to be in the offseason and compete against another athlete, a tight end like himself,” Melifonwu said. “He’s very athletic, has a lot of upside and has a lot of potential, it was great to be able to work with him and him teach me some stuff, releases that tight ends like to do. It was really productive and it actually prepared me for camp.”
Melifonwu and Freiermuth are both preparing for big seasons on the gridiron. Melifonwu, the former second-round pick out of UConn, is entering his third season in the league and his first full year with the Patriots after signing with the club late last fall. The Grafton, Mass., native has struggled with injuries through his first two years and will be fighting amid a crowded Patriots secondary to earn a spot on the roster.
Freiermuth, meanwhile, is looking to follow up a breakout freshman season in which he made 26 catches for 368 yards and eight touchdowns, tying for the nation lead among freshman tight ends. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound tight end was named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten after the season and is expected to be one of Penn State’s primary red zone options again this fall.
The two were connected by a mutual friend, and Freiermuth said he got plenty out of the session too.
“It was cool, we talked about coverage stuff, matchups with safeties and tight ends, and it was definitely interesting, I learned some stuff I can bring back to college,” Freiermuth said. “It was cool going against him because he’s so big and so long, so it’s a different aspect. He’s 6-3, 6-4, and there are very few safeties that tall in college.”
Though Freiermuth said he’s never worked out against an active NFL player before, he said it was obvious that Melifonwu is a unique athlete with the ability to enjoy a long career in the NFL.
“He’s really good, he uses his length and speed and strength to benefit him the most,” Freiermuth said. “He’s very smart and he knows what he’s doing, and if he keeps perfecting his craft he’s going to be a great safety in both coverage and the run.”
That’s a sentiment shared by Melifonwu’s current teammates with the Patriots.
“He’s a physical specimen, what you saw him do at the combine was not a fluke,” said Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater. “He’s got a lot of God-given ability, he’s working his butt off like everyone else out here trying to do the little things right, try to get himself better, and another kid who is fun to be around.”
All along the problem for Melifonwu has been health, but now that he’s at 100 percent, Melifonwu will have an opportunity to put those gifts to work.
“It’s been great being able to work with him and my teammates, and stack every day and build off each and every day,” Melifonwu said.
