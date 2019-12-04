Pats must have answer for Mahomes' second half surge

The first half has always looked great. The New England Patriots have faced Patrick Mahomes twice before, and in each of last year’s games the defense did a remarkable job keeping the eventual league MVP in check early on.
But after halftime? It’s been a whole different ballgame.
Having seen what the defense is doing, Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid have made adjustments, and in the second half the All-Pro quarterback has shown just how frightening an offensive force he can be.
The Patriots are expecting a similar battle this weekend, and safety Devin McCourty said that when dealing with a team as talented and versatile as the Chiefs, you need to be prepared for that counter-punch when it comes.
“They’re too good of a team that you think you’re just going to shut them out and hold them to zero points,” McCourty said. “They’re a gameplan offense, so whatever you’re doing as a defense they come in gameplanning to try and beat you, you play a whole first half and now they’re like ‘alright, this is what we’re getting and this is what we’re going to do.’
“I think it’s like a chess match,” he continued. “We have to be able to match what they do early in a game, what they do in the middle of a game and what they do late in a game. It’s not really going to stay the same. Whatever we’re doing to them, if it’s working well for us, they’re going to come and do something else.”
The Chiefs have no shortage of pieces at their disposal. You have tight end Travis Kelce, receivers Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Mecole Hardman, running back LeSean McCoy and a whole host of others. With a couple of tweaks, Reid and Mahomes can cause all sorts of havoc if even one of them is left unaccounted for.
We’ve seen just how big a difference those adjustments can make.
In Week 6 last year, Kansas City trailed 24-9 at halftime and Mahomes had thrown no touchdowns and two interceptions. After the break? Mahomes went 9 for 13 with 188 yards and four touchdown passes, leading a furious Chiefs comeback and even taking the lead before New England eventually won 43-40 on a last second field goal.
In the AFC Championship Game rematch, it was 14-0 New England at halftime and Mahomes had barely done anything, completing just 4 of 8 passes for 65 yards. He wound up throwing for 230 yards and three touchdowns in the second half, including a monster fourth quarter to force overtime, with a coin toss ultimately swinging the tide in New England’s favor.
Mahomes hasn’t been any less intimidating this year. Despite missing two games due to injury, Mahomes has still thrown for 2,983 yards and 20 touchdowns with only two interceptions on the year. His 298.3 yards per game rank fourth in the league, and while he’s only rushed for 166 yards and one touchdown, his ability to extend plays out of the pocket with his legs has already become legendary.
New England’s defense has improved since last year as well. By and large the Patriots have dominated opposing offenses, though last weekend the unit took some lumps against Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans.
Regardless, the “Boogeymen” see a lot of themselves in the Chiefs offense, which will pose perhaps the team’s biggest test yet.
“It’s like going against ourselves,” McCourty said. “We’re very similar to that from a defensive standpoint, we’re going to try and gameplan you, take away what you do best and try to go from there. We just have to be ready to adjust when they adjust and it’s going to be vice versa, they’re going to try and do the same thing.”
