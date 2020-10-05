Here are five quick thoughts about tonight's Patriots-Chiefs game:
Pats did not get ‘dissed’
Here’s what I heard yesterday and today:
“The Patriots had to travel to Kansas City, on game day, without their starting quarterback. The NFL has it in for the Patriots.”
Don’t fall for that, please. Any team employee tests positive for COVID-19 and the NFL takes charge. Everyone is tested a few times on consecutive days to make sure it is controlled. If it is “controlled,” the game is played. The reason the Patriots had to wait until the last second to fly out was the last round of testing needed to be completed on Sunday. Once those results were in, probably late on Sunday, the game was on for 7 p.m. tonight.
This is not the NFL’s fault. It is protocol. The game can’t be moved without adding an extra week onto the season, which would only happen if multiple teams tested positive. In fact, that could happen.
So Pats fans, for now, get ready to watch a “free” Monday night football game.
Pats need miracle to win
With Cam Newton, I believed the Patriots had a chance to beat the Kansas City Chiefs yesterday, when the game was originally scheduled.
The Chiefs were coming off a physical game. They were due for a clunker. And the Patriots, particularly on offense, offered some challenges to the Chiefs.
With Newton gone, and Brian Hoyer the starter, those challenges are gone.
The Patriots “chance” of successfully controlling the clock and game, by running the football, is all but gone. And that was with Sony Michel, who won’t play due to a thigh bruise.
The Chiefs will be “stacking” the line with Hoyer at quarterback, tempting him to win the game. And Mahomes beats Hoyer, straight up, every day and twice on Sundays.
Don’t judge Harris
Word is that Damien Harris, who returned this week from the Injured Reserve list (he was out three games), will replace Michel as the potential lead back.
Harris was both a huge disappointment a year ago as a third round pick out of Alabama and the “surprise” of training camp in August.
Now is his chance. But the Chiefs will be focused on the Patriots running game and that doesn’t bode well for any of the Pats running backs.
Basically, without a bona fide quarterback, it will be tough to evaluate Harris unless he shows up with a lot of “yards after contact.”
Stidham in relief
While hearing that Hoyer would be starting didn’t really excite the Patriots fanbase, stay tuned. My guess is that Jarrett Stidham will get his chance to open some eyes tonight.
One – two at most – bad mental errors/mistakes would be more than enough for Belichick to go to the bullpen and bring in Stidham.
Stidham’s problems this summer were obvious at training camp after inconsistent play – very good plays followed by very bad plays. Again, not consistent decision-making.
But Stidham showed something in August of 2019 that offers some home.
If I’m a betting man, I’m betting Stidham sees the field tonight.
Turnovers and BB’s genius a must
Can the Patriots confuse the Chiefs enough to make this a game?
Yes.
Will they?
It’s hard to figure with this Chiefs explosive offense.
But Belichick not been easy for Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid to crack. The Patriots schemes, going from zone to man, and man to zone, have confused the Chiefs.
What the Patriots need to make this a game is a big win in the turnover battle, as in +3, and a way for the Patriots to hold the ball for seven to eight minutes on at least three drives.
That’s to keep it close.
Do the Chiefs come in a little overconfident, with Newton out?
Normally yes, but this is the Patriots. And they are still considered dangerous.
