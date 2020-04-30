Pats own 'Rocky' calls it a career

James Develin was and always will be a “Philly” guy.
He grew up loving the Eagles and Flyers, a few franchises who always seemed to live on the edge of nastiness.
And, of course, there is “Rocky Balboa,” the ultimate underdog and fictional (somewhat) character depicted in eight “Rocky” movies as an everyman, overcoming obstacles, and eventually reaching the pinnacle as world champion.
In fact, he named his only daughter, Adrienne, based on the name (spelled Adrian) of Rocky’s movie wife.
“I love Rocky and proud he’s from Philly,” said Develin, two days after announcing his retirement.
“I’ve seen all the movies. And I realize it’s a movie, but I tried to live by the underdog character as inspiration,” added Develin. “At end of the day it was all fiction, but there’s nothing wrong with believing it can happen.”
Well, it happened.
Develin’s story is every bit as impressive as his fictional idol.
Develin, who retired two days ago due to neck injuries after eight years with the New England Patriots, ended up at Brown University where he was a mechanical engineer major.
Near graduation, he had set up a few interviews upon completing his eligibility. But despite his “unknown” status, pro football was the only goal for the then-defensive lineman.
With a failed tryout with the Cleveland Browns and one-game career in the Arena Football League, he got a gig with the Florida Tuskers, a team coached by Jay Gruden, of the United Football League in 2010.
There is one caveat to this game-changing career move. It was based on a lie.
“My agent called me and said I had a tryout with a UFL team in Orlando and needed to get on a plane immediately,” said Develin, referring to the Tuskers.
“He said, ‘Oh yeah, one other thing. They are looking for a fullback. Don’t tell them you’ve never played fullback before.’”
He got noticed with the Huskers and it earned him about 14 months on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad before being released just before the 2012 season.
Two days later, the unknown was signed to the Patriots practice squad. Belichick must’ve liked what he saw, because after two practices the other fullback on the practice squad, Eric Kettani, was released.
He only got into one game in mid-December in 2012, but he took a lot of mental notes.
“There was definitely something different about the Patriots,” said Develin. “It struck me how focused everyone, from Tom Brady on down, on winning and only winning. You hear it thrown around all of the time, ‘put the team first,’ but it felt like they really meant it in New England.”
There was another message that hit home and made him realize he could do this in the NFL.
“The Patriots live by a code, that it doesn’t matter where you come from, the college, the draft ... it doesn’t matter. It’s how you perform. That was empowering for me. I knew that I would get a chance, but that I had to perform.”
While missing the entire 2015 season after tearing the ACL in his right leg, he didn’t miss a regular season or playoff game the other five seasons, establishing himself as not only the No. 1 fullback on the Patriots but maybe the best in the league.
He was among the top 3 fullbacks voted to the Pro Bowl four times. In 2017, he was voted to his first and only Pro Bowl.
But his greatest moment, or really his greatest run, began in late December of 2018 and went through early February.
After consecutive tough road losses to Miami (the Miami Miracle) and Pittsburgh, the Patriots, 9-5 at the time, were struggling with their identity.
“Up until that point, our running game wasn’t what it should have been,” recalled Develin. “We tried to run the ball, but never got it going. But something clicked in those last two games against the Bills and Jets. We got some momentum.”
The Patriots rushed for 273 yards in the 24-12 win over the Bills and 131 yards in the 38-3 laugher over the Jets.
The next three games were even better for Devlin and Patriots running backs, which included then-rookie Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead and James White.
Brady was good, particularly in the first half of the playoff opening win over the Chargers and the second half and overtime against the Chiefs. But the running game (155 yards and 176, respectively), led by the lead blocker, Develin, might’ve been better.
The Patriots scored eight rushing touchdowns in those two playoff wins, all from the 10-yard line and closer, personifying “tough,” including the game-winner in overtime.
And then come Super Bowl Sunday, and quite possibly, the greatest moment in Develin’s career.
While the Patriots won the ground attack over the Todd Gurley-led Rams, 154 yards to 62, the game-winning play with 7:00 remaining, breaking the 3-3 tie proved to be the difference in the game.
Develin, as the lead block, buried then-Rams linebacker Mark Barron, and Michel fell into the end zone for a two-yard run.
The greatest moment of his career?
“It’s hard to look past it, to have Sony right behind me scoring that touchdown to win the game,” said Develin. “That was something that I’ll show my kids down the road. Those championship-type moments, those special games we won, they were awesome and they’re something I will never forget.”
It was also his last great moment after visiting a doctor in September, after the Patriots had won the first two games of 2019.
He was with his wife and daughter, which ended up being a game-changer, ending his season and essentially his career.
“It wasn’t any one hit or anything,” said Develin. “It was over time, the big hits and the pain. I didn’t know the severity when the doctor was telling me at first. I’m a typical guy that thinks he can play through anything.
“It ended up being very emotional,” said Develin. “The fact that my wife and daughter were there was a reminder to me what is important in life ... my family.”
Develin said he made the final decision over the weekend. And there were more tears. But now, with two boys and a daughter, depending on him, there are no second thoughts.
“The doctors told me I’ll be fine the rest of my life,” said Develin. “Trust me, I’ll miss football. I’ll miss the mundane times in the locker room, joking around. We had a lot of fun. A lot.”
The cherry on top of his announcement has been the response from his teammates and, really, his head coach.
Belichick throws compliments around like the rest of us throw around manhole covers. His statement, released by Patriots media relations, was one of the strongest Belichick has maybe ever made about a former player.
“To some people, James Develin may be ‘unsung’ in terms of publicity and fame, but to his coaches and teammates he is one of the most appreciated and respected players we have ever had. In football, there are a lot of tough, unselfish and dependable people who bring positive leadership on a daily basis, but the name James Develin represents those qualities at an elite level. A tribute to the impact James had on our success, of the five seasons in which he appeared in every game, we won three championships. Any team would be fortunate to have a James Devlin-‘type’ on its roster but the reality is he is a rarity and we are very fortunate he was a Patriot.”
Wow.
Maybe Develin should’ve played one more year and asked for a $10 million raise?
“It was almost surreal,” said Develin. “I hold coach Belichick to the highest respect, a legendary coach and person. I am very lucky to go to work for him ... One of the most honorable, respectful human beings I’ve ever met. I admire the fact that it’s not about ego with him, it’s all about winning. I love it.”
Wow again.
Develin isn’t sure about his Second Act, whether coaching will be part of it. He will keep him his two homes in southern N.J., near the ocean, and their home about 10 miles from Gillette Stadium.
While the 2019 Patriots had many issues, particularly related to their quarterback, lack of “weapons” and poor running attack, etc., maybe missing Develin and his grit was a bigger loss than we all thought.
Anyway, it’s time for the Patriots version of “Rocky” to call it a career. But this one was real with three rings to prove it.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
