Phil Simms, the former Hall of Fame quarterback, has been a Bill Belichick fan as far back as 1979, the first year each of them started with the New York Giants.
And then the dynasty, including two decades of Tom Brady, etc., shored up any doubt about Belichick’s genius and expertise.
The CBS studio pre- and post-game analyst, though, says Belichick and the 2020 New England Patriots, 6-6, are must-watch TV ... yes, even more than the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.
“I don’t think I’m in the majority of the country when I say this, but I’ve loved watching the Patriots this season,” Simms said last night. “Cam (Newton) throws for under 100 yards and the Patriots probably win.
“It’s truly crazy,” said Simms. “Their margin for error is literally zero. I know they have a little, and have gotten some help like when the Cardinals missed a field goal. But that’s what intrigues me: How are the Patriots going to figure a way to win?”
The Patriots have won four of five games heading into tonight’s Thursday Night Football tilt with the Los Angeles Rams.
And Simms said the rest of the league had better be taking copious notes.
The Patriots are not doing this, he says, with smoke and mirrors.
“They have a very good offensive line. They can run the ball inside and outside,” said Simms. “And I’m not saying their secondary is the best, but it’s very good. And they allow Bill (Belichick) to do a lot of different things on defense that can confuse quarterbacks.”
While the offense may look “ugly” to most people, those that have played or coached the game understand the little complexities on offense.
“They muck it up and there really isn’t another team like them,” said Simms. “It means you have to do extra homework to try to figure them out. It may not look pretty, but when you look at the ways their line and fullbacks open holes, it is pretty to watch.”
Simms said there isn’t another fan base/media contingent in America that would accept this style. But because Belichick has the hardware, New Englanders are all-in, especially lately.
“We all know that Bill is a historian and has all those football books from decades ago when the game started,” said Simms. “It’s almost as if he saw a book about a team from 1942, with the single wing, and said, ‘Hey Josh, I think this could work.’”
Simms said the 2020 Patriots have another quality that always seems to rear its head come December and January — toughness.
“They have a true toughness to them and it’s a level of toughness I haven’t seen,” said Simms. “They are willing to fight just to gain a yard. They aren’t going to give up.
“We are in a league that’s all about the quarterback,” said Simms. “But the Patriots want to brawl; slug it out. Trust me, maybe the Baltimore Ravens are like them a little bit, but not to the extent.”
The Patriots are still on the outside looking in, mired in the 10th spot, with the top seven spots gaining playoff berths.
Simms believes the Patriots are the team nobody wants to play.
“Are they dangerous? Sure they are. Absolutely,” said Simms. “Trust me, everybody is rooting against them to get into the playoffs. They are a pain in the butt.”
Simms will be home on Thursday night, after doing his film review for Kansas City and Miami, the big national game on Sunday at 1 p.m.
“I’m not the only guy in our CBS studio that feels this way,” said Simms. “We all are amazed at the Patriots and how much fun they are to watch. The Rams are a good team, but they had better be ready for what the Patriots will bring. I can’t wait for Thursday night.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.