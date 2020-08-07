Pro athletes: Thank you for service

Thank you for your service.
While we say that – or should – to those that have or are currently putting their lives on the line for our freedom and safety, I’m referring to another group of people.
They haven’t saved any lives.
But these people have taken risks that some of their brothers and sisters refused to take.
I’m referring to our MLB, NHL, NBA, UCF, PGA Tour and WNBA brethren. And I’m talking about all of you, athletes, coaches and staff.
Thank you.
Thank you, in these difficult times, for stepping up and playing. Sure you’re getting paid, some handsomely, but we can tell it’s uncomfortable and strange.
I believe we’ve done too many stories on those who decided to stay home, to opt out, as if they are heroes.
Some have young children, parents or health care workers in their families and they don’t want to take any risks. Fine. Heroic? Nope.
Most have millions of dollars in the bank and/or guarantees for many more millions. They can afford the break and the quest with being quarantined and/or uncomfortable for two months.
Buffalo Bills starting cornerback Tre’Davious White, one of the game’s best, reportedly opted out and tweeted this:
“Crazy that me choosing my family’s well being over a game comes with so called fans attacking and questioning me and saying I’m selfish. No you guys are selfish for thinking that football is bigger than life. Oh,, by the way, my girl’s grandfather passed from COVID. U understand now?
White appears to have had a change of heart and will return.
The point is that we need to acknowledge those that decided to leave their families and to, for the most part, entertain us.
It’s strange for us, too, to watch the Boston Bruins, with as passionate a fan-base as there is in this sports-crazed region.
Did you happen to catch Tampa Bay's winger Barclay Goodrow appearing to use his shoulder while hitting red-hot Bruin Anders Bjork in the head as he skated by him late Wednesday afternoon?
If that happened at the T.D. Garden, it would've been the topic of passion the rest of the game. Goodrow would not have liked the Garden ambiance.
Instead, Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk went after him. They rubbed each other's faces with their gloves.
It just wasn't the same.
For me, the NBA is the toughest to watch. It looks like a video game version played on a high school-sized court.
Living in an Orlando "bubble," albeit a comfortable one -- free food, beer and wine, rooms, games, etc. -- is worthy of recognition. The NBA players have not, at least publicly, voiced their displeasure at rekindling this season.
The MLB isn’t easy on the eyes — or ears with fake noise pumped in — either. The energy isn’t the same without fans opening their big, fat mouths.
Our own Dennis Eckersley said it best when talking about the current state of Major League Baseball when he said it feels like they're ready and waiting to bring out the “tarp” on this 2020 season.
In other words, nobody appears like they really want to be there.
But that’s OK. It’s better than the alternative, as in nothing, which we experienced for more than three months.
We had a local guy, Ultimate Fighting Championship world contender, Calvin Kattar, fight twice without crowds in Jacksonville, Fla. and the United Arab Emirates some 6,500 miles away. Thanks, Calvin.
The country is divided. That’s a fact right now. Politics used to be a sport, but now it's life and death. It's not even fun to debate.
The one time we can forget about our problems is at night. It’s been a lot better lately watching elite competition.
The athletes that opted to stay home have that right. It’s America.
I’d just rather stop honoring them instead of honoring the people who are helping our country out by simply showing up and playing.
I don’t want to make this out to be bigger than it is. Our athletes and coaches aren't saving lives. But, for some of us, they are saving our sanity.
Ladies and gentlemen, thanks for playing. Better yet, thanks for trying to play. Who knows how this will all end up.
Most of all, though, thank you for your service. We appreciate it.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.