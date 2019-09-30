ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Social media was abuzz with horror throughout the last hour of the New England Patriots’ 16-10 win over the Buffalo Bills.
While the Patriots were winning, and eventually won, prevailing wisdom was they stunk. They couldn’t put the Bills away. They were boring. And they couldn’t block, throw, run or catch.
People around here not only expect their wins, they expect them to be easy.
You’d have expected Patriots football CEO Bill Belichick to stroll into the post-game presser with his scowl. Maybe pull a Herb Brooks and order an hour of sprints at Gillette Stadium upon their arrival at the Foxborough facility around 8 p.m.
Nope. Nothing of the sort.
Belichick was happier than a clam at high tide.
“Great team effort by our guys; really proud of our guys,” said Belichick.
I’ll save you the rest, about physical and mental toughness, making more plays, field position game, proud of the way they competed, etc., etc.
I’m telling you, this was not fake. He could not have been happier.
Folks, what happened here in suburban Buffalo on Sunday afternoon was, at least through Belichick’s Hall of Fame eyes, art.
Tom Brady’s performance? We’ll get to him at another time. This was bigger than Brady for the Patriots coach.
This was a divisional game, on the road, against a good team, improving the Patriots’ record in the division to 3-0.
Then there were the turnovers, four of them, including two — J.C. Jackson’s acrobatic grab on the Bills sideline and the Jamie Collins clinching interception — that were instrumental in sealing the win.
But the climax was in the first quarter. It was again Jackson, who broke through the line and blocked the punt, which was scooped up by Matthew Slater and run in for his first-ever touchdown in pro football.
The “block” was planned all week. The Patriots had seen a potential flaw. And Jackson was moved from outside to an inside gap.
Belichick was tickled pink for Slater’s accomplishment and the entire special teams unit.
“Nobody works harder than Matt at his craft, and we got some great, great play by our special teams unit,” said Belichick. “They take so much pride in what they do.”
The Patriots’ offense was everything Pats fans on social media said it was. Bad.
Brady was pressured the entire game and was couldn’t complete half his passes — 18 for 38, 150 yards, 1 interception — which is a rarity. And the running backs are having trouble finding any light at the line of scrimmage.
But you know what? It didn’t matter.
The defense is every bit as good, athletic and deep as it has ever been.
While the Patriots lead the NFL in total yards, rushing yards, passing yards and points allowed, Belichick’s biggest joy on defense is turnovers. And through four games they have 10, all interceptions.
It would be hard to pick an MVP of the Patriots’ defense. Kyle Van Noy (two sacks versus the Bills), Devin McCourty (four interceptions in 2019), Collins, Stephon Gilmore, Jonathan Jones and now add Jackson to the mix.
But, and there is a “big” but, this, for fans, is going to take some getting used to.
A decade-plus of Brady saving the day — great offense is easy on the eyes — is a hard habit to break. Precision on offense is a given around here.
But what happened at New Era Field is Belichick’s ideal version of football: tough, controlling, and aggressive.
The Patriots won without Brady, at least the Hall of Fame version.
You might as well put a bow on it because life, despite a few warts on offense, at 1 Patriot Place is probably better than you think it is.
Bill Burt
