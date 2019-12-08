THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Todd Gurley’s light workload was the most baffling aspect of the first half of the Los Angeles Rams’ season.
Now that the star running back’s activity is picking up while the Rams (7-5) desperately chase a playoff spot, coach Sean McVay has identified the prime factor behind Gurley’s rebound.
“Me not being an idiot,” McVay said Wednesday.
McVay repeatedly claimed early in the season that his sparing usage of Gurley wasn’t due to a lingering knee injury or a desire to prevent his high-priced star from getting worn down early. Instead, McVay constantly said he was using Gurley in a rotation that would give Los Angeles its best chance to win.
His explanation was greeted with raised eyebrows by Rams fans who figured they had the best chance to win with the ball in the hands of Gurley, one of the NFL’s top running backs.
In their first eight games this season, the Rams’ franchise running back never touched the ball more than 20 times. Gurley sat out long stretches while sharing snaps with backups Malcolm Brown and rookie Darrell Henderson, and he didn’t produce a 100-yard rushing game.
Gurley still hasn’t gone for 100 yards this season, but he is taking a bigger role in McVay’s game plan. In three of the Rams’ last four wins, Gurley touched the ball at least 19 times, including his 95-yard rushing performance in the Rams’ 34-7 win at Arizona last weekend.
“You don’t want to make the same mistakes that you ended up making earlier on in the season,” McVay said. “I think he’s done a nice job handling a bigger workload, but then also you do have confidence in those other guys if they need to give him a spell.”
McVay on Wednesday again denied he was resting Gurley for later in the season, perhaps believing the defending NFC champions could get back to the playoffs without a potentially draining workload for his star ball-carrier.
“You’re just kind of working through the best way to utilize all of our players and figuring out what our best identity is,” McVay said.
“He’s being hard on himself,” Rams quarterback Jared Goff said when told about McVay’s self-blaming for Gurley’s inactivity.
