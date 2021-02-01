Rams, Pats on different paths of building power

It looked like a match made in heaven, Matthew Stafford and the New England Patriots.
It was also common sense.
After a year of purgatory with Cam Newton redefining the position, at least for four months, it was time to get real again.
The Patriots had a few things going for them. They not only had an opening, but Stafford’s former coach the last three years, Matt Patricia, agreed to join Belichick as a special assistant.
After 12 seasons of perennial losing — seven seasons under .500 and four seasons over .500 — it appeared to a great, possible resting spot for five years.
But then the trade of Stafford to the Rams was announced, and soon after a report that Stafford said he wouldn’t agree to a trade to the Patriots.
Well, when we heard the price — two 1st round picks, a 3rd round pick, and quarterback Jared Goff — we realized Stafford had 0.0 chance of being a Patriot.
Belichick doesn’t do mortgages. He does masterplans.
The Rams are different. Their head coach Sean McVay is “handsome,” clean cut, listens to rap music and has, according to those who know, an elite offensive mind.
Of course, he was whupped by one of the great defensive minds ever, in Bill Belichick, two years ago this week. The 2019 Rams and 1971 Dolphins are tied for the lowest offensive output in a Super Bowl at three points.
The Rams are tired of not winning Super Bowls. And it was Goff’s fault. Apparently.
They have the best defensive lineman, maybe ever, in Aaron Donald, and the maybe the best cornerback in the NFL in Jalen Ramsey, dealing away two 1st round picks in 2020 and 2021.
Then came the other two picks from 2022 and 2023. This is serious.
I get the antsy behavior. These Super Bowl contending windows are brief in most cities outside of places like New England, Kansas City and possibly Pittsburgh, Green Bay, Seattle and New Orleans.
And the Rams, since losing to the Patriots two years ago when they were 13-3, are trending in the wrong direction at 9-7 and 10-6.
Their quarterback play has not been good enough. Agree.
The problem is how they have chosen to fix it and with whom they chose.
If Stafford were a Super Bowl berth guarantee I can see doing the deal, maybe going on a three-year run in which they win a Super Bowl and get to a pair of NFC Conference title games.
But is Stafford a guarantee?
Hell, no.
Two double-digit-win seasons. Three double-digit-loss seasons.
Is he a good passer? Absolutely. He’s got a little Brett Favre, the gunslinger in him, without the pizzazz and, of course, big wins.
I worry about players who come from an “unhealthy” culture of mediocrity, and now expect him to lead a team to a Super Bowl.
Sure, Stafford is more accomplished as a passer than Goff is.
And those 1st rounders are more like “early” 2nd rounders if the Rams are as good as they think they’ll be.
If the Rams are good at getting bargains and future starters and/or replacements in the second through fourth round, they can survive losing the bonus babies another two years.
The pressure is on Stafford to perform at an elite level, something he has done at times, but never done consistently.
Super Bowl or bust.
As for Stafford not wanting to come to New England, the Patriots have a message to him: Right back at you.
Bill Burt
