Editor’s note: North of Boston Media Group sportswriters have taken a stab at ranking the best of the best during an unprecedented decade of greatness in Boston professional sports. Last but not least, here are the top overall teams.
Saying the last decade gave Boston sports fans an embarrassment of riches is an enormous understatement.
Boston’s major professional teams — the Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins — won an amazing six world championships and went to an astounding 11 finals. Nearly half the decade’s teams (17 out of 40) reached at least the conference championship.
How do you compare them to each other? There was a heavy emphasis on playoff performance (sorry 2014 Bruins, 2011 Celtics, 2017 Patriots etc).
Ranking Boston’s top 10 of the 2010’s comes down to which teams left us with the best memories and which teams are among the absolute best ever in the histories of their sport.
1. 2014 Patriots
This is the one modern Patriot team that would give the 2004 squad (the best in franchise history) a run for its money. The defense was littered with potential Hall of Famers from Darrelle Revis to Chandler Jones, prime time linebacker Don’ta Hightower, Devin McCourty and Vince Wilfork. On offense, there was Tom Brady at the controls with All-Pro Rob Gronkowski at the height of his powers and Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola to abuse the middle of the field.
Brady became the Greatest of All-Time when he shredded Seattle’s all-time great defense in the fourth quarter of this Super Bowl. Malcolm Butler’s ridiculous game-saving interception is Boston’s best moment of the decade, too.
In terms of both sheer talent and an awesome, unforgettable finish, the 2014 Patriots are peerless. Even in Boston.
2. 2011 Bruins
If a Boston hockey fan could build his ideal hockey team, it would look like the 2011 Stanley Cup champs — rough, rowdy and clutch. Led by a locked in Tim Thomas in goal, the Bruins ended a 39-year Cup drought by wining an unprecedented three Game 7s.
You’d be hard pressed to find any NHL team that could beat the ‘11 Bruins in a series. Perhaps the biggest ever embodiment of the Boston fans’ demeanor.
3. 2018 Red Sox
With 119 regular and postseason wins, this was one of the greatest teams in baseball history, and gets the nod over the 2013 champs for running the gauntlet in the playoffs. Boston beat two 100-win opponents in the American League playoffs then beat the 92-win Dodgers in the World Series.
This might be the Sox most complete team of the decade with multiple aces (Chris Sale, David Price, Rick Porcello), a swath of dangerous bats (Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts), a fearless bullpen and above average defense. From wire-to-wire, this team was the best.
4. 2013 Red Sox
These World Series champs were probably more clutch than the ‘18 squad with David Ortiz and Jon Lester. But they were not as dominant, placing one of Boston’s surprise and most emotionally satisfying championships of the decade fourth.
No true Boston fan will ever forget where they were when Ortiz hit that home run past the cop in the bullpen in the ALCS. None had dry eyes when the team laid the World Series trophy at the Boston Marathon finish line during the duck boat parade. Ortiz and the Sox proved whose city this was in a magic October.
5. 2016 Patriots
The “Revenge Tour” Patriots went scorched Earth following Tom Brady’s Deflategate suspension, going 14-1 in games he started including the biggest comeback in modern sports, the famous 28-3 Super Bowl deficit to Atlanta.
This was probably New England’s most balanced offense of the 2010’s and it showed with big damage done by LeGarrette Blount plus a great year from Julian Edelman. New England won with Rob Gronkowski lost to injury and a defense that had clutch players all over the place led by Hightower and Butler.
6. 2010 Celtics
The first entry that didn’t win a championship, these Celtics came within a whisker when Game 7 of the NBA Finals slipped away in Los Angeles.
This was the new Big Three’s second Final and matured point guard Rajon Rondo had a tremendous playoff run. The Green were clutch, defensively sound and their East semifinal win over Lebron James’ Cavaliers changed the landscape of the NBA forever. Losing Games 6 and 7 to the Lakers still stings more than nine years later.
7. 2019 Bruins
Call it recency bias, but this team gets a slight nod over the other Bruins squads because it had the best Boston power play of the modern era. With Brad Marchand’s 100-point season, three 30-goal scorers and five 20-goal scorers this offense was relentless. In the playoffs, goalie Tuukka Rask was impenetrable for 23 of the 24 games.
These guys should’ve won the Cup on home ice. They didn’t, pushing them into the second half of the list, but the buzzsaw job through the Eastern Conference playoffs is still among the best of the 2010’s.
8. 2018 Patriots
Will this be New England’s version of the ‘69 Celtics — the last stand of a dynasty against a team from LA? Bill Belichick’s masterful game plan against the Rams stymied the NFL’s hottest offense in the Super Bowl and Tom Brady engineered more late game heroics to beat Kansas City in overtime of the AFC title game.
Whatever the ‘18 Pats lacked in the regular season (Miami miracle, disaster in Pittsburgh), they more than made up for in January. Any team that can win a conference title on the road deserves the nod over some of the franchise’s other AFC champs.
9. 2011 Patriots
A lost juggernaut of a team because it couldn’t close the deal against Tom Coughlin’s Giants (again), this Patriots squad was nonetheless an impressive bunch. Wes Welker and Rob Gronkowski both turned in All-Pro seasons and Tom Brady had his career high in yards (5,237). New England won 10 straight on its way to Super Bowl XLVI and another loss to Eli Manning, which more or less erased any legacy guys like Welker and Logan Mankins hoped to build. It’s too bad because those two belong among the greats in franchise history.
10. 2017 Celtics
Scratching a personal itch here. Watching Isaiah Thomas rain 3-pointers on opponents as the King in the Fourth made me feel like a teenager again. Sports are as much about fun and entertainment as clinically computing X’s and O’s; you’d be hard-pressed to find a more fun player to get behind than the man Tommy Heinsohn dubbed “The Little Guy.”
Yes, the ‘17 Celtics ran into a freight train named Lebron James in an East finals and no, they never really had a chance to win the title. But they maxed out on their talent and they were an absolute joy to watch.
###
Contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com or @MattWilliams_SN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.