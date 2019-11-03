Ravens run all over Patriots in humbling loss

The New England Patriots’ dream of an undefeated season died on Sunday night with a 37-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Here are five quick takes from the humbling defeat.
1. Run the clock
There are many reasons why Baltimore beat New England on Sunday night. But, first and foremost, the Ravens absolutely dominated the Patriots in time of possession at the start and end of the game. The first quarter was an absolute blitz, with Baltimore holding the ball for 12:48 out of 15 minutes while outgaining the Patriots 133-4.
Then, after New England appeared to settle down, the Ravens put the game away with back to back scoring drives in the third and fourth quarter that ate up 8:09 and 9:35 of clock respectively.
Sandwiched between those two drives? A sloppy drive to nowhere capped by a deep Tom Brady interception by Earl Thomas. The Ravens never gave the Patriots a chance, finishing with a time of possession lead of 37:01 to 22:59.
2. Speed vs. Tempo
After Baltimore’s hot start, the Patriots did respond impressively by answering the Raven’s unmatched speed on offense by ramping up its offensive tempo. New England largely utilized the same “11” personnel all game to keep the Ravens from substituting, which helped wear down Baltimore’s defense and allowed the Patriots to control the game through the second and third quarters.
Starting with former Patriots special teamer Cyrus Jones’ muffed punt, New England ran 33 plays for 216 yards over a combined 11:20 of game clock while Baltimore only managed six plays for 14 yards in 2:06.
3. Killer missteps
Why didn’t New England seize control during that stretch? One of their four drives ended after Julian Edelman fumbled, allowing a 70-yard return for a touchdown to turn a 17-13 game into a 24-13 deficit. Just prior to halftime, New England also failed to get into the end zone from the Baltimore goal line, settling for a 19-yard Nick Folk field goal.
Along the way, New England also had seven penalties for 48 yards. And for long stretches of the game the defense simply let the Ravens run wherever they wanted.
4. Sanu steps up
One major bright spot for the Patriots was wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, who looked like a 10-year Patriots veteran in his second game with the team. Sanu made 10 catches for 81 yards and a touchdown, scoring on a 4-yard completion from Brady to get the Patriots on the board after initially falling behind 17-0.
Edelman also had 10 catches for 89 yards, and James White made two catches for 46 yards, including a ridiculous 30-yard catch down the sideline that helped set up Folk’s field goal just before halftime. White also had a 1-yard touchdown run that cut the deficit to 24-20, which was as close as New England ever got to taking the lead.
5. Jackson is legit
Prior to Sunday, the New England Patriots had won 21 straight games against first or second-year quarterbacks. Lamar Jackson broke that streak by picking the Patriots apart with his arm and legs, going 17 for 23 with 163 yards passing and a touchdown along with 61 yards rushing and two more rushing touchdowns.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@eagletribune.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.