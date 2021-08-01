Rays top Sox to take over first place 

With Saturday's 9-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, the Red Sox have fallen out of first place and have now lost four of their last five. Here's what happened at Tropicana Field.
1. Mejia, Franco do damage
The Red Sox took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first but couldn't hold off the Rays, who got big production from the bottom of their lineup. Nine hitter Francisco Mejia first had a two-run home run to give Tampa a 5-3 lead in the fourth and later struck for two-run single in the bottom of the eighth to make it 9-5, effectively putting the game away. Between those two big hits, 20-year-old super prospect Wander Franco had an RBI triple in the sixth to break a 5-5 tie and added a run-scoring single his next time up in the eighth.
2. Missed opportunities
The Red Sox had every opportunity to blow the game open but could not capitalize on a pair of bases loaded opportunities. With the score tied 5-5 in the top of the sixth, Christian Vazquez and Bobby Dalbec both struck out to end the threat. Then in the top of the seventh, after the Rays had taken a 6-5 lead, Hunter Renfroe struck out after Xander Bogaerts was intentionally walked to load the bases again.
Boston did get a two-run homer from Bogaerts in the top of the first, and Dalbec had a moonshot of a two-run homer in the fifth.
3. State of the race
After starting the season with four straight wins against the Rays, Boston has now lost its last four against Tampa Bay to fall 0.5 games back in the AL East standings. Boston will look to salvage the last game of the three-game set Sunday at 7 p.m.
4. Schwarber excited to join Sox
Newly acquired slugger Kyle Schwarber addressed the media for the first time as a member of the Red Sox on Saturday. During his remarks he said it "probably won't be too long" before he's ready to return from the hamstring injury that has sidelined him since early July, and that he's excited for the opportunity to try first base for the first time in his career.
"I am looking forward to the challenge," Schwarber said. "I'm not a guy who is going to shy away from something."
5. Sale another step closer
Chris Sale had his latest rehab start with Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, throwing 81 pitches (51 strikes) over five innings of work. Sale allowed one run on five hits and a walk with seven strikeouts.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.