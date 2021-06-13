Red Sox allow record eight homers, pounded by Blue Jays

BOSTON — Teoscar Hernández belted a pair of three-run homers over the Green Monster — two of Toronto’s eight longballs, the most ever allowed by the Red Sox at Fenway — and Marcus Semien extended his road hitting streak to 26 games as the Blue Jays pounded Boston 18-4 on Sunday.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Cavan Biggio, Rowdy Tellez and Semien also went deep for the Blue Jays, a day after they belted five homers in a 7-2 victory. Guerrero’s was his major league-leading 21st.
“It’s unbelievable,” Hernández said. “I’m hoping it can be like that every day so we can have fun and laugh the whole game.”
Bichette had four of Toronto’s season-high 20 hits, and Guerrero, Hernández and Gurriel each had three. The Jays also reached a season high for runs.
“Honestly, I don’t know,” winning pitcher Robbie Ray said, when asked what he’d do if he was facing Toronto’s lineup. “Maybe try to make them hit the ball right at somebody. The way that we were swinging it today was really impressive.”
Xander Bogaerts and Bobby Dalbec homered for Boston, which captured the series opener before Toronto’s power surge.
Semien’s club-record streak is the majors’ longest since Dexter Fowler hit safely in 27 straight road games for the Cubs from September 2015 to May 2016.
Toronto hit five homers in two straight games for the third time in team history, also in 2020 and 2017.
Ray (4-2) struck out 10 over six innings, giving up three runs, four hits and three walks.
The Blue Jays grabbed a 4-0 lead in the first against Martín Pérez on Hernández’s three-run homer and a solo shot from Gurriel.
Semien’s drive into the batters’ eye in center made it 5-0 in the second, prompting loud boos from the Fenway Park crowd. Those quickly turned to mock cheers when Red Sox manager Alex Cora came out to pull Pérez after the next batter, Bichette, singled.
“We need to do a better job, that’s the bottom line,” Cora said. “It’s been a horrible week for us pitching-wise.”
The Red Sox have given up 53 runs in their last six games.
Pérez (4-4) retired only four batters, getting tagged for five runs on six hits. In his last two starts, he’s allowed 11 runs in 3 1/3 innings, ballooning his ERA from 3.09 to 4.52.
“I’m not locating the ball where I want to,” he said. “The last two they have been hitting good against me, that’s part of the game.”
Toronto broke it open with four runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth, making it 13-1. Hernández hit his second three-run shot, a drive estimated at 440 feet that left Fenway in the fourth, after Guerrero’s RBI single.
In the fifth, Bichette’s three-run shot also left the park.
Ryan Weber, recalled from Triple-A Worcester before the game, went 5 2/3 innings, allowing 11 runs on 11 hits and striking out seven.
Toronto’s Alek Manoah (1-0, 3.14 ERA) is scheduled to start the series finale Monday night against Boston righty Nathan Eovaldi (7-3, 4.11). Eovaldi is coming off his first loss since April 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.