ATLANTA (AP) — Jackie Bradley Jr. homered and made a leaping catch as the last-place Boston Red Sox won their final game under manager Ron Roenicke, beating the playoff-bound Atlanta Braves 9-1 Sunday.
The NL East champion Braves wound up as the No. 2 seed and will face Cincinnati in a best-of-three playoff series starting Wednesday. All games will be played in Atlanta.
Bradley had three hits, including a go-ahead home run, and made another superb play in center field.
The Red Sox announced before the final regular-season game that Roenicke will not return as manager next season. Boston won two of three from the Braves and finished 24-36.
Bradley, heading toward free agency, gave Boston a 2-1 lead with his fourth-inning homer to left-center off Will Smith (2-1).
J.D. Martinez had a two-run homer, the biggest hit in Boston’s five-run seventh off Luke Jackson. Xander Bogaerts and Jonathan Arauz also homered. Arauz had three hits and drove in three runs.
Nick Pivetta (2-0) allowed one run on four hits and two walks in five innings.
Marcell Ozuna hit a 468-foot homer, his NL-leading 18th, off Pivetta in the first. Ozuna also led the NL with 56 RBIs and hit .338.
Pablo Sandoval started at third base and had two walks after his contract was selected from the Braves’ alternate training site. Atlanta signed Sandoval, 34, to a minor league deal on Sept. 14. He was released by the San Francisco Giants on Sept. 10.
Bradley’s leaping catch came near the 400-foot mark in center field of a long drive hit by Ozzie Albies in the third. Bradley’s glove was near the yellow line atop the wall as he made the grab before hitting the wall and falling to the warning track.
The Braves (35-25) won their third straight division title under Snitker.
Roenicke fired
Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom commended Roenicke for navigating the coronavirus shutdown and for holding the team together when racial protests interrupted the season.
“He did a tremendous job under really challenging and basically unprecedented circumstances,” said Bloom, who met with Roenicke in Atlanta on Sunday morning to give him the news.
The Red Sox finished 24-36 in Roenicke’s one season as manager.
“As you would expect, he handled everything really well. Probably better than I did,” Bloom said on a Zoom call. “I think he is just an incredible human being.”
“If Ron wanted the chance to look his players in the eye before we part ways ... I didn’t want to take that from him.”
