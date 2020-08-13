Red Sox fall behind big early, crushed again by Rays

BOSTON — Hunter Renfroe hit two homers and drove in three runs, Mike Zunino belted a three-run shot over the Green Monster and out of Fenway Park and the surging Tampa Bay Rays embarrassed the struggling Boston Red Sox 17-8 on Thursday to complete a four-game series sweep.
It was the sixth straight win for the Rays (12-8), who posted their eighth consecutive victory in Fenway. Tampa Bay won for the 12th time in its last 14 games against Boston.
Kevin Plawecki had a two-run double and three RBIs for Boston, and Rafael Devers made three throwing errors after a first-inning RBI single. The Red Sox (6-13), who own the AL’s worst record, have lost four straight.
Hart gave up seven runs — five earned — in two-plus innings. Rays starter Tyler Glasnow went four innings, giving up five runs on eight hits, striking out eight and walking two.
“Mentally it was a little bit of a draining day,” Hart said. “Obviously the results not even close to what I envisioned.”
Jalen Beeks (1-1), another former Red Sox prospect, pitched two scoreless innings in relief and was credited with the win. Anthony Banda pitched three innings for his first career save.
Leading 10-5, Tampa Bay broke it open with a six-run sixth, scoring all the runs off Marcus Walden, who didn’t get an out. Renfroe homered over the Monster and five batters later Zunino sent his shot out of Fenway.
Infielder José Peraza started the ninth inning as the pitcher for Boston, but had to leave after getting hit on the leg by Lowe’s hard grounder.
Plawecki then moved from catcher to pitcher, getting the final two outs, and Tzu-Wei Lin took over behind the plate. It was Lin’s first-ever time catching professionally.
“Once Peraza got smoked in the knee, that’s about as bad as it gets. We’re trying to get through a game and he gets smoked,” Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke said. “He’s OK. We X-rayed it and he actually got hit in a good spot on the knee, but I still feel bad about it.”
The Rays scored at least eight runs in every game of the series. Getting eight in the first two and nine on Wednesday.
They came into the series ranked near the bottom of the AL in total runs before the outburst.
Not bad for a team that entered the series winless on the road.
“I told you all we’d be fine two weeks ago,” Renfroe said. “You were worried about the offense.”
Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts had the day off. Roenicke said: “He’s got some stuff going on in his lower half, some fatigue there.” He expects him back in the lineup Friday against the Yankees.
Roenicke said it’ll be a “bullpen game” in the opener of a four-game series against the Yankees in New York on Friday.
