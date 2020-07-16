Red Sox put Rodriguez, 2 others on injury list

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have placed left-handers Eduardo Rodríguez, Josh Taylor, and Darwinzon Hernandez on the injured list while they recover from COVID-19.
Rodríguez won 19 games last year and had been the team’s likely opening day starter.
Although all three pitchers would be eligible to be activated as soon as they have cleared the protocol, they have not been able to participate in team workouts and would need time to prepare for the season. A player must test negative twice at least 24 hours apart and show no symptoms of the disease.
Without Rodríguez at least for the first time through the rotation, Nathan Eovaldi is expected to start against the Baltimore Orioles in the July 24 opener.
Injured Yankees return
NEW YORK (AP) — James Paxton and Aaron Judge were back on the field for an instrasquad game, making the New York Yankees look more like themselves eight days before the latest opening day in team history.
Pitching under game conditions for the first time since back surgery five months ago, Paxton gave up a home run on his second pitch to Judge. Two batters later, Paxton allowed a long ball to Giancarlo Stanton.
“It’s a great lineup. I’m glad that it’s ours,” the 31-year-old left-hander said. “I’m glad that I’m not facing those guys all the time.”
Judge had not played in an intrasquad game since Thursday because of a stiff neck, another in a series of health concerns for the 2017 AL Rookie of the Year.
Judge was limited to 214 games during the past two regular seasons. He had a broken right wrist when hit by a Jakob Junis fastball in 2018, then an oblique strain that sidelined him for two months last year.
