Red Sox rotation compares to AL best

Will the Red Sox make the playoffs? With three weeks left to play they have a tough race on their hands, and there’s no guarantee they’ll still be playing in October.
But if they do get in, Boston has the pitching to compete with anyone.
Since Chris Sale’s return and Tanner Houck’s insertion into the rotation, Boston’s starting pitching has become one of the team’s biggest strengths. Not including emergency starter Kutter Crawford’s spot start last Sunday, Boston’s starters have combined to post a 2.87 ERA over 37.2 innings with 42 strikeouts since the start of September.
The Red Sox are even better equipped for a short playoff series, with a one-two punch of Sale and Nathan Eovaldi that stacks up well against any other American League contender.
Eovaldi and Sale have both been excellent over the past month or so too. Including his seven shutout innings against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, Eovaldi has now posted a 1.91 ERA over his last six starts, throwing 37.2 innings with a 47-to-6 strikeout to walk ratio. For the season, Eovaldi is third among AL pitchers with 4.8 Wins Above Replacement.
Sale, meanwhile has posted a 2.52 ERA with 30 strikeouts over 25 innings in five starts since returning from Tommy John surgery.
Presumably one of those two would start the AL Wild Card Game, and if the Red Sox advance the other would most likely start Game 1 of the ALDS. Either one would be at least an even match for virtually any other starter the AL’s top teams could trot out.
Among the Wild Card contenders, New York and Toronto would be the biggest threats. The Yankees would most likely hand the ball to Gerrit Cole (2.78 ERA, 217 strikeouts, 5.5 WAR) and the Blue Jays to Robbie Ray (2.60 ERA, 212 strikeouts, 6.7 WAR), the two frontrunners to win the AL Cy Young Award. Sale or Eovaldi vs. either Cole or Ray would represent one of the best pitching matchups since the Wild Card round was instituted in 2012.
But against either of the league’s other top Wild Card contenders, the Red Sox would have a notable advantage.
Seattle’s top pitcher, Chris Flexen, has a 3.56 ERA, 103 strikeouts and 2.9 WAR over 151.2 innings this season, which is pretty good but not indicative of a true ace. Oakland, meanwhile, suffered a huge blow when No. 1 starter Chris Bassitt recently went down after being hit in the head with a line drive. The Athletics’ next option, Frankie Montas, has a 3.57 ERA, 181 strikeouts and 2.9 WAR over 163.2 innings, also good but not elite.
Looking further ahead to a possible ALDS matchup and beyond, the Red Sox would be well positioned there as well.
Boston’s most likely ALDS opponent, the Tampa Bay Rays, obviously have excellent pitching, but the starters are not the strength of the staff. Ace Tyler Glasnow is out for the season and Boston has hit Ryan Yarbrough hard. Shane McClanahan and Drew Rasmussen have both pitched well, but both are young and unproven in a postseason situation.
The AL Central and West leading Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros both have better staffs top to bottom than the Red Sox, but recently they’ve begun springing leaks. The White Sox are currently without Lance Lynn (knee) and Lucas Giolito (hamstring), and the Astros are awaiting Zack Greinke’s return from the COVID-19 injured list.
Yet no matter the hypothetical matchup, at some point Boston would need good outings from further down the rotation to stay in the hunt. The question then would be whether the good or bad version of Eduardo Rodriguez shows up, and on whether or not Houck can channel his lights out stuff into an efficient and reasonably deep outing.
There’s no way of knowing whether that will happen, but we can be sure of this. If the Red Sox make the field, they have a staff that will make the rest of the AL nervous.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.