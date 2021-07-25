Red Sox squander Eovaldi gem after Yankees rally

On the verge of shutting out the Yankees and taking the first three games of this weekend's crucial series, the Red Sox were stunned after New York rallied for four runs in the eighth to take the lead and eventually win a dramatic 4-3 game at Fenway Park. Here are a few highlights from the thrilling, dispiriting game.
1. One pitch away
Nathan Eovaldi came this close to closing out an outstanding start. The righty was dominant throughout his outing and held New York scoreless for seven innings, and then with two outs in the eighth he had Brett Gardner down on an 0-2 count with a chance to finish his outing strong. Instead, Gardner fouled off two pitches and then hit a curveball for an RBI single.
Eovaldi left the game right afterwards to a standing ovation after throwing 100 pitches, 82 for strikes, with seven hits, no walks and eight strikeouts. He had only allowed the one run at that point but was eventually charged with a second when Gardner later came around to score.
2. Yankees make own luck
Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton has had a lot of trouble against the Red Sox this season. Heading into his fourth at bat in the eighth inning Stanton was 5 for 40 with five singles and just two RBI in 12 games against Boston, and he had also struck out 19 times.
His blooper to shallow left field against reliever Adam Ottavino probably shouldn't have been anything too dangerous either, but the ball was placed just right to fall in for a ground rule double. That set the Yankees up with runners on second and third, and after Rougned Odor doubled and Gleyber Torres singled the Yankees suddenly had a 4-3 lead after being up against the ropes moments earlier.
"It's the beauty of putting the ball in play," said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. "You give yourself a chance. Sometimes it's hard contact, sometimes it's soft contact, but that's how baseball works."
3. Hernández man for job
Needing a run against Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extras, the Red Sox got a seven-pitch walk from pinch hitter Hunter Renfroe and a ground rule double by Christian Vázquez to put the tying and winning runners in scoring position for leadoff man Kiké Hernández.
Hernández wound up striking out to end the game, but you couldn't have asked for a better matchup in a key spot. Since Monday Hernández is 9 for 21 with three home runs, three doubles, a triple, eight RBI and 7 runs.
4. Taillon finishes strong
Yankees starter Jameson Taillon got off to a rocky start, allowing the Red Sox to score in each of the first three innings, but he settled down from the fourth on and shut Boston down the rest of the way. He wound up going 7.0 innings with four hits, three runs (one earned), three walks and four strikeouts to improve to 6-4 on the season.
5. Ottavino takes accountability
After taking over for Eovaldi with two outs in the seventh, Ottavino quickly saw the game slip away, allowing two runs on three hits in 0.1 innings. The veteran reliever took full accountability afterwards, declaring that he simply wasn't good enough.
"I felt good about the process and I feel terrible about the results, results are the only thing that matter and there's no context to the score of this game," Ottavino said. "We lost the game, I didn't get the job done and I'm not going to make an excuse."
