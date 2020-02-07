Resiliency has become Bruins' trademark 

BOSTON — Resiliency.
If there’s one thing the Boston Bruins have shown copious amounts of, it’s resiliency. The ability to withstand the proverbial bumps in the road over the course of an NHL season has become the trademark of this 2019-20 squad.
Since their league-mandated nine-day break, the Bruins are back to playing the kind of hockey they had for the first two months of the season, allowing them to race out to a big lead atop the Atlantic Division standings.
The Black and Gold have won five straight game, including four in a row since their week-and-a-half hiatus away from the rink.
They’re winning in a myriad of ways, too, finding ways to get it done no matter who the opponent is.
Boston won a big boy hockey game last Friday night in Winnipeg, 2-1, killing off all six penalties they were assessed, blocking 15 shots and seeing Brad Marchand, Brandon Carlo and Karson Kuhlman all drop the gloves (accounting for a quarter of the 12 fights they’ve been in this entire season). They also got 37 saves from Tuukka Rask and a clutch power play goal in the third period from Jake DeBrusk.
The B’s gutted out another 2-1 win in the Windy City, after Charlie McAvoy scored his first goal of the season, converting a one-timer at the goal mouth in OT.
“We feel very confident in our abilities,” blue liner Torey Krug said following Wednesday’s tilt. “You just keep pushing (forward); there’s always one more play to be made.”
Of his team’s internal fortitude, Krug said, “It’s part of the DNA of this team, and we want to use it moving forward.”
In Tuesday’s shutout over Vancouver, they started off sluggish, but eventually proved sublime in all three zones with lockdown defense, winning battles all over the neutral zone and peppering the Canucks’ net with 42 shots. Charlie Coyle was particularly effective with a goal, an assist and flashes of play that made him shine so brightly last spring.
Since blowing a three-goal lead in Pittsburgh on Jan. 19, the Bruins have outscored their foes, 17-5. They’re playing with more energy, net drive and have killed off 17 of their last 19 penalties while scoring a half-dozen times on the power play.
Rask has stopped 62 of the last 63 shots he’s seen. Sean Kuraly has stepped up his level of play (“assertive, trying to get to the net,” head coach Bruce Cassidy said following the win over Vancouver).
Karson Kuhlman has looked pretty comfortable on the right side of the second line alongside David Krejci and DeBrusk. Providence callups Jeremy Lauzon and Anton Blidh haven’t looked out of place; rather, they’ve assimilated into the mix and are in lockstep with their varsity teammates.
Are things perfect? Of course not. Very good teams don’t often sit pat, they find ways to tinker and patch up areas of need.
General manager Don Sweeney knows his team could still use a physical second line winger prior to the Feb. 24 trade deadline,. Columbus’ Josh Anderson, the Kings’ Tyler Toffoli and, the ultimate prize, former Phillips Academy star Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers are still very much on the Bruins’ radar. Experienced depth guys can never hurt, either. It’d be surprising if Boston doesn’t make at least one deal.
But the way things are going now — atop the division with 78 points and battling Washington neck-and-neck for the league’s best mark — is not such a bad place to be. That’s a testament not only to their talent and depth, but also their resiliency.
¢¢¢
Contact Phil Stacey at pstacey@salemnews.com or @PhilStacey_SN
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.