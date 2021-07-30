Rodriguez flat as Sox blown out by Jays

The Red Sox laid an egg in Thursday’s 13-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, splitting their four-game series to finish the eight-game homestand 5-3. Here’s what you need to know about the evening’s clunker.
1. E-Rod doesn’t have it
Every time Eduardo Rodriguez seems to have figured everything out, the snakebitten starter suffers some kind of setback. Case in point, Rodriguez had posted an ERA of 2.83 over his five starts between June 22 and July 16, but then last time out against the Yankees he left the game in the second inning with migraine symptoms and Thursday night he was totally flat against the Blue Jays.
Rodriguez allowed six runs on seven hits and four walks over 3.1 innings, including a stretch where eight out of nine batters reached base safely. He did also strike out eight, but he finished the outing with three straight walks in the top of the fourth, including one with the bases loaded to end his night.
2. Vlad the Destroyer
As anybody who got to see Vlad Guerrero Jr. play up in Manchester during his New Hampshire Fisher Cats days can attest, the Toronto Blue Jays star is a big, strong guy. Guerrero’s power was on full display Thursday when he launched an absolute bomb over the Green Monster and halfway to the Mass Pike for a three-run home run. The homer was measured as 114 mph off the bat and traveled 436 feet, giving the Blue Jays a 9-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning. Guerrero now has 33 home runs and 83 RBI on the season.
3. Weird defense
Once the game was well out of reach, the Red Sox decided to make a few unconventional defensive changes. In the top of the seventh inning, rookie Connor Wong came into the game at catcher, starting catcher Christian Vazquez moved to third base and Bobby Dalbec, who started at third in place of Rafael Devers, shifted to shortstop. Then in the eighth, Boston’s other backup catcher Kevin Plawecki entered the game at first base, meaning all three of Boston’s catchers were on the field at the same time.
If all that wasn’t weird enough, Plawecki came on to pitch the top of the ninth too, throwing a scoreless inning on 18 pitches.
4. Houck to Triple-A
Fresh off another strong start Wednesday night, Red Sox rookie Tanner Houck was optioned to Triple-A Worcester to open up a roster spot while Houck rests for his next outing. Alex Cora said Houck, who allowed one run over four innings with seven strikeouts in Wednesday night’s 4-1 win over the Blue Jays, was sent down to allow for greater roster flexibility and that the plan is for him to start one of next Saturday’s doubleheader games at Toronto.
5. State of the race
While the Red Sox were getting blown out at Fenway Park, the Tampa Bay Rays were delivering a 14-0 beatdown of the Yankees down at Tropicana Field. With the result, Boston’s lead in the AL East is now 1.5 games heading into this weekend’s crucial three-game series against Tampa Bay.
