Roster  Picks: Will Pats keep 3 QBs?

After months of being limited to virtual meetings and small group workouts, the New England Patriots finally took the field for their first practice of the season on Wednesday. The session was unpadded and the first contact practices won't start until Monday, but it still marked a major milestone.
With no preseason games and a limited amount of practice time, players on the bubble will have to make the most of their opportunities if they hope to make the 53-man roster. We'll have a better idea of how things might shake out after next week, but for now here's our best guess for how the 53-man roster will look.
Quarterbacks (3)
In: Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer
Out: Brian Lewerke
With the coronavirus threat looming over the season, the Patriots won't want to allow for the possibility that an outbreak might wipe out their quarterback depth chart for any length of time. Expect the team to carry three quarterbacks, with Brian Hoyer sticking around as an experienced hand in case Cam Newton or Jarrett Stidham wind up on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Running backs (5)
In: James White, Rex Burkhead, Sony Michel, Damien Harris, Lamar Miller*
Out: J.J. Taylor
Opt-out: Brandon Bolden
Sony Michel starting training camp on the PUP list isn't an encouraging sign, but the reported signing of Lamar Miller – which had not been officially announced as of this writing – gives New England some extra depth. Look for Damien Harris to play a larger role in the backfield after spending most of his rookie year on the bench.
Wide receivers (6)
In: Julian Edelman, N'Keal Harry, Mohamed Sanu, Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers, Matthew Slater
Out: Gunner Olszewski, Quincy Adeboyejo, Devin Ross, Jeff Thomas, Isaiah Zuber, Will Hastings
Opt-out: Marqise Lee
Undrafted free agent Jeff Thomas is an intriguing player with blazing speed who a lot of experts predict might have a chance to make the 53-man roster. For now we have veteran speedster Damiere Byrd ahead of him on the depth chart, but if Thomas impresses once the pads come on then he could easily wind up on the team.
Tight end/Fullback (3)
In: Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene, Jakob Johnson (FB)
Out: Ryan Izzo, Jake Burt, Rashod Berry
Opt-out: Matt LaCosse, Dan Vitale (FB)
Rookies Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene are going to be counted on to contribute right away, but other than that nothing is certain with this group.
Offensive line (9)
In: LT Isaiah Wynn, LG Joe Thuney, C David Andrews, RG Shaq Mason, OT Yodny Cajuste, OT Korey Cunningham, OG Hjalte Froholdt, OG Mike Onwenu, OT/G Justin Herron
Out: OG Jermaine Eluemunor, C Dustin Woodard
Opt-out: RT Marcus Cannon, OG Najee Toran
This group is tough to predict. Most of the starting line is set in stone, but Marcus Cannon's decision to opt out leaves a hole at right tackle with a load of unknowns waiting in the wings. Yodny Cajuste would seem the most likely candidate to start with Korey Cunningham as the No. 3 tackle, but the Patriots could also bump Joe Thuney to tackle and really shake things up.
Defensive line (5)
In: Adam Butler, Lawrence Guy, Byron Cowart, Beau Allen, Bill Murray
Out: Deatrich Wise, Tashawn Bower, Nick Thurman, Nick Coe, Darius Kilgo
Since the Patriots shifted to a 3-4 defensive alignment, Deatrich Wise has been something of a fish out of water. The fourth-year pro saw his playing time diminish last fall, playing in only 23% of the defense's snaps, and generally would be a better fit in a 4-3 front. Newly signed veteran Beau Allen figures to replace Danny Shelton and undrafted free agent Bill Murray, who blocked 10 kicks in his career at William and Mary, may contend for a roster spot as well.
Linebacker (8)
In: Ja'Whaun Bentley, Chase Winovich, John Simon, Brandon Copeland, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, Cassh Maluia, Shilique Calhoun
Out: Derek Rivers, Terez Hall, Scoota Harris
Opt-out: Dont'a Hightower
PUP: Brandon King
This group is going to look a whole lot different without Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins or Elandon Roberts in the mix. With so much playing time up for grabs, count on Ja'Whaun Bentley to take the lead at inside linebacker and Chase Winovich and John Simon to play key roles as edge rushers.
Cornerbacks (6)
In: Stephon Gilmore, Jason McCourty, J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Joejuan Williams, Justin Bethel
Out: Michael Jackson, Myles Bryant, D'Angelo Ross
What a group. Everyone from last year's cornerback unit returns, giving New England a chance to field one of the NFL's most dominant secondaries once again. D'Angelo Ross was impressive in training camp last year before going down with an injury.
Safety (5)
In: Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Terrence Brooks, Cody Davis
Out: None
Opt-out: Patrick Chung
Patrick Chung's decision to opt out effectively ended the competition at safety. Kyle Dugger should slide into his spot in the defense and veterans Terrence Brooks and Cody Davis will each have a chance to stick around on special teams.
Specialists (3)
In: K Justin Rohrwasser, P Jake Bailey, LS Joe Cardona
Out: None
No drama here. Rohrwasser, Bailey and Cardona are all locks at their positions.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
