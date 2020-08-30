Roster Projection 2.0: Eluemunor, Olszewski among Patriots making big push

AP PhotoNew England Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson and wide receiver Gunner Olszewski battle in a passing drill on Monday. Olszewski has been one of the most improved Patriots in camp so far and has made a big push towards earning a spot back on the 53-man roster.

 Steven Senne

The New England Patriots have been on the practice field for about two weeks now, and since camp picked up we now have a much better idea of where everybody stands heading into the second half of the preseason. While no position battles have been definitively decided, here is our best guess of how the 53-man roster will look based on what we’ve seen so far.

Quarterbacks (3)

In

Cam Newton

Jarrett Stidham

Brian Hoyer

Out

Brian Lewerke

All three of the veteran quarterbacks have been getting plenty of work throughout camp, though Jarrett Stidham appears to be falling behind Cam Newton in the battle for the starting job. Regardless of how the depth chart shakes out, all three quarterbacks should have a good chance of making the roster, if nothing else to provide insurance against a possible COVID-19 outbreak.

Running backs (5)

In

James White

Rex Burkhead

Sony Michel

Damien Harris

Lamar Miller

Out

J.J. Taylor

Opted-out

Brandon Bolden

Sony Michel returned to practice Wednesday after spending the first two weeks of camp on the physically unable to perform list. With new signee Lamar Miller still on the PUP, Damien Harris has gotten the lions’ share of carries so far and has looked really good overall. J.J. Taylor has also looked impressive, so it will be interesting to see if he can crack the 53-man roster, especially if Miller isn’t able to get back on the field.

Wide receivers (6)

In

Julian Edelman

N’Keal Harry

Mohamed Sanu

Damiere Byrd

Gunner Olszewski

Matthew Slater

Out

Jakobi Meyers

Devin Ross

Jeff Thomas

Isaiah Zuber

Will Hastings

Opted-out

Marquise Lee

Gunner Olszewski has enjoyed one of the most impressive training camps of anyone on the roster, and it’s clear he’s gotten a lot better since last year. Right now it appears that Olszewski would have the edge over Jakobi Meyers, who has been limited throughout camp and has yet to make an impact on the field so far. Devin Ross has also flashed throughout camp, though top competitor Damiere Byrd still seems to have the edge.

Tight end/Fullback (3)

In

Devin Asiasi

Dalton Keene

Jakob Johnson (FB)

Out

Ryan Izzo

Jake Burt

Paul Butler

Paul Quessenberry (FB)

Opted-out

Matt LaCosse

Dan Vitale (FB)

Rookies Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene seem to be safe bets to start at tight end, though who else may crack the roster is still anyone’s guess. Former Navy standout Paul Quessenberry is a great story, having earned a tryout after spending five years serving in the military, but for now Jakob Johnson should still have the edge at fullback.

Offensive line (9)

In

LT Isaiah Wynn

LG Joe Thuney

C David Andrews

RG Shaq Mason, OT

Jermaine Eluemunor

OT Yodny Cajuste

OG Hjalte Froholdt

OG Mike Onwenu

OT/G Justin Herron

Out

OT Korey Cunningham

OG Ben Braden

C Tyler Gauthier

Opted-out

RT Marcus Cannon

OG Najee Toran

In our first roster projection, we had Jermaine Eluemunor on the outside looking in with the expectation that the Patriots would prioritize tackle depth following Marcus Cannon’s decision to opt out. Well, as it turns out, Eluemunor may turn out to be the Patriots answer at right tackle after all. An interior lineman by trade, Eluemunor has spent most of camp working at tackle and appears to have the inside track to start. As for the reserves, it would make sense to keep the rookies and second-year pros around to get a better look, though Korey Cunningham could edge Yodny Cajuste if injuries continue to hamper to former third-round pick.

Defensive line (5)

In

Adam Butler

Lawrence Guy

Byron Cowart

Deatrich Wise

Beau Allen

Out

Rashod Berry

Tashawn Bower

Bill Murray

Nick Thurman

Michael Barnett

Xavier Williams

Last time out we speculated that Deatrich Wise’s place on the roster may be in jeopardy, but if his performance in camp has been any indication, he should be a safe bet to return after all. Wise has been one of the strongest performers in camp, and second-year pro Byron Cowart has also impressed. Newcomer Beau Allen has missed a significant amount of camp, which could open the door to TE/DL combo-rookie Rashod Berry, who has flashed at times and could carve out a unique role within the team.

Linebacker (8)

In

Ja’Whaun Bentley

Chase Winovich

John Simon

Josh Uche

Anfernee Jennings

Cassh Maluia

Brandon Copeland

Shilique Calhoun

Out

Derek Rivers

Terez Hall

Scoota Harris

Opted-out

Dont’a Hightower

PUP

Brandon King

It looks like the Patriots might really have something in Josh Uche. The rookie pass rusher has been impressive through the first two weeks, and between him and fellow Michigan man Chase Winovich the Patriots should have something to work with in trying to replace Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins. Rookie Anfernee Jennings has impressed in limited action and veterans Ja’Whaun Bentley and John Simon should both be key factors as well.

Cornerbacks (6)

In

Stephon Gilmore

Jason McCourty

J.C. Jackson

Jonathan Jones

Joejuan Williams

Justin Bethel

Out

Michael Jackson

Myles Bryant

D’Angelo Ross

Stephon Gilmore is back after missing five days of practice due to a personal matter, and whenever he’s been on the field he’s looked like the dominant player he’s always been. Michael Jackson has certainly made things interesting since his arrival, repeatedly getting into shoving matches with N’Keal Harry, but this will be a really tough group to crack and it’s hard to imagine him beating out second-year pro Joejuan Williams.

Safety (5)

In

Devin McCourty

Kyle Dugger

Adrian Phillips

Terrence Brooks

Cody Davis

Out

None

Opted-out

Patrick Chung

Kyle Dugger has been limited for much of camp, but he’s been impressive enough on and off the field that Bill Belichick recently lavished rare praise upon the rookie. “Kyle’s a smart kid and he works really hard,” Belichick said. “He takes coaching well and you can definitely see improvement, I would say not only from day-to-day, but in some cases from play-to-play.”

Specialists (3)

In

K Nick Folk

P Jake Bailey

LS Joe Cardona

Out

K Justin Rohrwasser

Once considered a lock, rookie kicker Justin Rohrwasser’s place on the roster is suddenly in serious doubt. The Patriots recently brought back veteran Nick Folk – who Belichick said Wednesday they’d been talking to since all the way back in March – and so far Folk appears to be the steadier option. Rohrwasser has struggled with accuracy at times during camp and will need to straighten things out if he wants to earn the right to succeed Stephen Gostkowski as New England’s kicker.

Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.

