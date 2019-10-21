Run the ball...and win Super Bowl

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The New England Patriots’ three-month exhibition season, two months longer than the rest of the NFL, is officially over here at the famed Meadowlands Sports Complex.
And Las Vegas, which knows more than the rest of us, says your Patriots are the best team in the NFL as we speak and probably in February, too.
The flotsam and “Jets-am” on the Patriots schedule – Jets (twice), Redskins and Dolphins – mixed in with the weakest of Steelers teams and one, rugged, offensively-challenged Bills team, is probably over.
Let’s just hope games like last night, 33-0, is over. This has been like shooting fish in a barrel. Too easy.
The next six weeks will be different, exponentially better with the Browns, (at) Ravens, (at) Eagles, Cowboys, (at) Texans and Chiefs on the schedule, aka real football foes.
Which brings us to a potential problem going forward: The Patriots running game.
It hasn’t been a “problem,” because of the schedule, the defense and Brady.
But with the Patriots losing three of its better wide receivers – Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett and N’Keal Harry – and having one of the most depleted tight end rooms in the NFL, Brady needs some help.
The only groups remaining are the running backs and offensive linemen.
And guess what?
Those “rooms” aren’t anywhere near 100 percent either. But so what? Tough.
The pressure is on Patriots healthy running backs in particular, Sony Michel, James White and old Mr. Reliable Brandon Bolden with a special emphasis on Michel.
With this Patriots defense, which improved its standing as the No. 1 defense in the NFL entering last night’s embarrassing tilt –fewest points allowed (8.0), No. 2 in yards allowed (234.7) and No. 2 in rushing yards allowed (73.7) while leading the NFL in turnovers (16) and interceptions (14).
They added four interceptions and two fumbles to those scary numbers through seven games.
In terms of pressure on the opposing quarterbacks and the passing game, the Patriots led the NFL in sacks (27) and passes defended (55).
The point is that this defense is a championship defense, despite some of its questionable foes.
While “they” say defense wins championships, “they” forget that the offense helps the cause too.
When you run the football successfully, you not only impose your will against the opposition, but you control the clock. And if there is a list of “Top 10 words” in Bill Belichick’s personal dictionary, “control” is on it.
Brady’s short passing game, without a healthy Gordon or Dorsett, while successful, is going to get people hurt, including his go-to guy, Julian Edelman.
The Patriots need Michel to run the ball 20 times a game. He doesn’t need to get 120 yards. Heck, even 80 will do. But Michel needs to take some pressure off Brady.
Michel’s playoff performance over three games – 71 carries, 336 yards, 6 touchdowns – was as important as MVP worthy. He got some help, too, from Rex Burkhead, who had two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and overtime, and added 58 all-purpose yards in the Super Bowl.
Is the Patriots offensive line, despite losing a very good center and using a journeyman at left tackle, good enough?
I say yes. Barely.
That’s where Michel comes in.
Keeping Brady on his feet, which has been a problem in some of these “exhibition” games, is obviously important.
But if there is a need it’s allowing this defense, which might be special, to dominate a little more and take a little pressure off Brady before the chill sets in.
With a real schedule upon them, late October is enough time to begin figuring these issues out.
If Michel is good, there is no stopping the 2019 Patriots. Not Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees or Aaron Rodgers. Nobody.
