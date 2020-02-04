The last time the Boston Red Sox dealt a probable future Hall of Famer, in the early part of his prime, to another baseball behemoth, they paid dearly for it.
It was exactly 100 years and one month ago, on Jan. 5, 1920, when the Red Sox dealt Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees. It not only jump-started one of the greatest dynasties of the 20th century, but it also represented 86 years of anguish and “The Curse.”
This time, Mookie Betts, 27, maybe the game’s most dynamic all-around player, was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, along with high-priced pitcher David Price.
The Red Sox will be getting back outfielder Alex Verdugo from the Dodgers, who is only 23 and hit .294 in 104 games last season. They will also be getting back hard-throwing minor league reliever Brusdar Graterol, 21, of the Twins as part of the three-team deal, and possibly another player.
But, in reality, the reason this deal was made is the Red Sox get financial relief. Betts was set to make $27 million (he was awarded it in arbitration last month), and Price had three more years and $96 million remaining on his 7-year, $217 million deal.
The Red Sox were about $20 million over the luxury tax threshold of $208 million in 2020. This puts them well under it with more deals pending.
Why does $20 million in luxury tax matter when the franchise is nearly five times more valuable in worth and equity, at $3.2 billion, after buying it 19 years ago for $700 million?
Good question.
Owner John Henry was not enthralled with how the last championship was won, dealing away most of the minor league assets and signing more than $500 million in free agency under former president Dave Dombrowski.
Henry is a baseball geek, an analytics guy, who seems to have wanted to go back to his roots, rebuilding the franchise from the bottom-up, sort of like Theo Epstein & Co. did soon after buying the franchise in 2001.
While Price never seemed to fit in here with the media and fans, he was productive when healthy, toting a 46-24 record over his four seasons. His postseason run, which included two dominating wins over the Dodgers in the World Series, helped change the cloud hanging over his head as an October “choker.”
But this trade isn’t about Price. It’s about Betts.
Betts was born and bred as a pro by the Red Sox, drafted out of high school in Nashville, Tenn. The five-tool athlete flew through the Red Sox system, hitting .291 in 52 games as a 21-year-old rookie.
He appeared to be willing and able to handle the baton passed by David Ortiz, who had won three World Series titles (2004, 2007 and 2013).
When money was mentioned though, he and the Red Sox were mum, with neither overtly expressing a desire to make it happen.
Betts’ last four seasons have bordered on legendary, finishing first and second in the MVP balloting, while adding a 7th and 9th place finish in the other years.
He could hit for power and run like a deer. An infielder while coming up through the system, Betts also played right field as good as any that ever played there, including Dwight Evans. He won four straight Gold Gloves from 2016 through 2019.
Rumors were Betts wanted to be the second-highest paid player behind Mike Trout and his 12-year, $430 million deal. The Red Sox were reportedly around 10 years, $300 million, and Betts wanted more years with an extra $100 million.
Who could blame him? He probably is the second best player, and the Red Sox are a big-time franchise.
It honestly seems like this was a two-way street, with both Betts and the Red Sox respectfully agreeing to disagree.
The timing may have been bad for a deal. The Red Sox are in a state of flux with a new president, Chaim Bloom, and soon-to-be new manager.
And getting nothing for Betts after this season just wasn’t going to happen. Adding Price to this deal, with the Red Sox throwing in nearly $50 million in cash, probably sealed the deal.
But it could be argued the Red Sox have the capital to pay a player $36 million per year over 12 years with some of the most expensive ticket prices in all of baseball.
Betts is a superstar. Nobody debates that. He not only added value, but he had a bubbly personality when he was on the field (very dull off it).
The Red Sox have some young firepower on offense, with Rafael Devers, only 23, appearing to be an immediate MVP candidate (.311, 32 HRs, 115 RBI last season).
Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez are considered stars, too. So the cupboard isn’t bare. Verdugo could also be a middle of the lineup sort of guy, with Andrew Benintendi making some noise. But let’s be honest, it won’t be the same without Mookie Betts.
Hall of Famers don’t come around too often.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
