Yesterday was a day to finally let go of a legendary New England Patriots player who happened to replace another legendary Patriot in the previous decade.
That “legend” leaves the dynasty among the all-time best, at least according to the record book, at his position.
He did it all. He won. He did it in rain, snow, wind and indoors. And he has done it longer than most.
He is more than worthy of having his day of receiving thanks.
Tom Brady?
Hell no. That’s been in the works, despite what Brady said yesterday, for a few years.
This is about Stephen Gostkowski.
It was a typical Stephen Gostkowski day yesterday, at least around here. His release late on Monday after 14 years of service, which included three Super Bowl winning seasons, was trumped by a Brady press conference via conference call.
Gostkowski leaves the same way he arrived here – quietly.
The record book, though, is loud when it comes to Gostkowski’s production as a kicker.
He currently ranks fifth all-time in field goal percentage (87.4) and fouth all-time in total field goals made (374). In the postseason, he is second all-time in field goals made and first in extra points.
And his 62-yarder in Mexico City ranks tied for seventh all-time.
So why is there is no Stephen Gostkowski press conference?
Because he’s not Adam Vinatieri.
In fact, that’s always been the problem with Gostkowski. Other than Brady, Vinatieri is among the most beloved Patriots of all-time.
He, too, battled Belichick over his contract and he jumped to the other side ... with Peyton Manning and the Colts, winning another Super Bowl title his first year there.
Vinatieri left then with a resume of game-winners, especially in January and February, that no kicker will ever match, including the kick in the snow against Oakland which we later learned jump-started the dynasty.
Gostkowski, even with the Super Bowls, just didn’t exude the same confidence as Vinatieri did, despite the fact he has been more consistent over his career.
Ironically, Gostkowski is every bit the athlete Vinatieri, who played quarterback in high school and was a star soccer player growing up. Gostkowski went to the University of Memphis on a baseball scholarship, with a fastball touching 90-mph.
Nobody wanted him as a kicker after a rough senior year in high school.
While Gostkowski had a few walk-off field goal winners, they didn’t trump a few of his “big” misses, which started occurring in the last half-decade.
At the AFC title game in Denver, which the Patriots lost 20-18, missing a two-point conversion in the final seconds, a Gostkowski missed extra point earlier forced the Pats to go for two for the tie.
While all the focus was on Malcolm Butler’s absence in the 41-33 loss to the Eagles, Gostkowski missed a first quarter field goal (36 yards) and second quarter extra point ... indoors!
But guess what? In all of his playoff games, he made 39 of 44 field goals (88.6%).
Sadly, Gostkowski’s career here in New England ends with a whimper. He injured his hip in the first quarter of the fourth game against Buffalo. After missing an extra point, he appeared to be on edge and went all-out trying to make a tackle and got hurt.
He finished the game, but went on injured reserve and never returned.
His release was not a surprise. He was among the highest-paid kickers in the league and was due to make $3.75 million in 2020. The Patriots save around $2 million toward the salary cap.
One interesting element was Belichick, publicly, went out of his way to support Gostkowski during some difficult times, which is uncommon.
And so is saluting Gostkowski, who for 14 years -- during an incredible run averaging 12 wins per year and five Super Bowl appearances -- was one of the best to play the position.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
BELICHICK ON GOSTKOWSKI
The following is Bill Belichick’s official statement on Stephen Gostkowski:
“I have had the privilege of coaching some of the best specialists in the NFL and Stephen Gostkowski is one of them. Stephen had many highlights over his 14 years as a Patriot and one of the most impressive was the way it began, when he succeeded the most accomplished kicker in NFL history. For some, this may have been too difficult a challenge. But from his rookie year, Stephen exuded a maturity and confidence that demonstrated he was up to the task. He made several crucial kicks his rookie year and established a top level of performance and consistency for years and years to come. Stephen is a great teammate who made outstanding contributions over a decade of championship football.”
