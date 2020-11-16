'Same old Pats' return to upset Baltimore 

FOXBOROUGH — The New England Patriots are now one win against the lowly 2-7 Houston Texans from shocking the world.
They would improve to 5-5 with a win over the Texans, and they would be in the hunt, whatever that means. That, following last night’s convincing 23-17 upset of the heavily favored Baltimore Ravens,
On behalf of a few million New Englanders … I mean doubting New Englanders, we apologize.
We said “Blow it up!” We said trade Stephon Gilmore and Joe Thuney for future picks. We said “5-11” has finally, after two decades, returned.
We were wrong. We’re just not used to this view of things.
They haven’t been the same since.
Beating the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson, the same franchise that sent an undefeated Patriots team into an abyss on Nov. 3, 2019, is an upset.
You have to look at the key performers last night:
A third round running back, Damien Harris, who couldn’t get onto the field last year, now banging out his third 100-yard game of the season in only his fifth start.
But this Harris performance — 22 rushes, 121 yards — was different. This came against one of the most physical defenses in the NFL, allowing only 101 yards rushing per game. Harris’ night was the most rushing yards the Ravens have allowed to a player this season.
There was another stellar game for undrafted wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who led the team in receptions (5), yards (59) and, of course, touchdown passes (tied with Cam Newton’s one). A former high school QB, Meyers threw a perfect ball for a touchdown pass to Rex Burkhead that may have been the highlight of the Patriots’ season so far.
The offensive line, a group that gets zero credit, might be the best in the NFL after last night’s 173 yards rushing and only one sack.
And, of course, the lowest paid quarterback in the NFL, Cam Newton. He wasn’t great, completing 13 of 17 passes for 118 yards, but what the heck, he could care less about the stats. He did also throw a touchdown pass to Burkhead.
But if we really want to get technical, Belichick brought his “A” game to 1 Patriot Place last night.
The Patriots didn’t turn the ball over in the mostly monsoon conditions.
And the Patriots, again, won the penalty battle, only committing three last night.
This was a vintage Patriots performance out of the Belichick playbook — get the lead, dictate the pace of the game.
The Patriots dictated the entire game, a far cry from the first time they faced Lamar Jackson, who toyed with the Patriots for four quarters last November.
Not last night.
Where do the Patriots go from here?
They’re 4-5 and, well, they’re on to Houston. All bets are off. After two months of inconsistency, the Patriots look like the Patriots again.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.