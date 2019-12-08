FOXBOROUGH – Las Vegas says the New England Patriots, at 10-2 in the first week of December, are a true threat to win the Super Bowl, just behind the Baltimore Ravens.
At home, the Patriots are 42-0 with Tom Brady and Julian Edelman in the lineup, together, at Gillette Stadium.
The Patriots have won 18 straight games at home.
Defensively, the Patriots far and away lead the NFL in fewest points allowed (12.1 per) and turnover differential (18).
So why all the doom and gloom?
It goes with the territory. It seems we, all of us (including the quarterback), focus on the warts.
These aren’t necessarily warts, but they are five issues the Patriots face against the Kansas City Chiefs and beyond.
Kicking woes
Is this the week the Patriots kicking problem, which started well before Stephen Gostkowski actually got hurt, affects the final result? With little room for error, the Patriots are at the point of the season [seeding issues) where one missed field could send them to a Wild Card Weekend.
With the Patriots having season-long issues scoring touchdowns inside the “redzone,” any missed field goals, particularly those inside of 40 yards, against the Chiefs would be lethal. The Patriots have gotten away with using Plan B, C and now D kickers.
Sanu to rescue
Enough is enough. While the running news story is that the Patriots have no “weapons” for Tom Brady outside of Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu might want to challenge that common expression today at Gillette Stadium. He was acquired for a second-round pick and is paid $6 million this year (and next). The Patriots need to get good production from guys not named Edelman. It starts and ends with this guy, who fits into the Brady mold of possession receivers. This has to be his night.
Run, run and run
This is the Sunday the Patriots try, and I mean really try, to run the football. There are two big reasons why: 1. Keep the ball away from the Chiefs' explosive offense (see Patrick Mahomes); 2. Because they can. The Chiefs have the third worst rushing defense in the NFL, allowing 141.3 yards per game.
This is about the time last year (mid-December) that the team committed to controlling games with the run. It’s not pretty, but running the ball plays into this team’s personality – tough, ball-control and defense. Win or lose, if the Patriots struggle to run the ball, it doesn’t bode well going forward.
Boogeymen return
In the two Patriots losses to Ravens and Texans, the Patriots defense was a shell of itself. It happens; road games, very good opposing offenses, very good opposing quarterbacks, etc. After a run of forcing 20 turnovers in five games, the Patriots have gotten only one per game over their last four games.
This team is led by its defense and while Brady and the offense have received their fair share of criticism, this “great” defense hasn’t been great. Three things to watch against the Chiefs, all within the defense’s control: third down percentage, turnovers and red zone touchdowns.
This is it
The Patriots have a lot at stake here beyond facing Mahomes, etc., including pride, seeding and rebounding from a tough loss. The fact that this is a home game is important. The Patriots' offense, on third down, in the fourth quarter, can hear itself think. The Patriots suffered two “devastating” losses last year in December – the Miami Miracle and the debacle in Pittsburgh. But the Patriots found their way when they returned home to play the Jets and Bills, finding its identity.
This is one of those days. The Bills, believe it or not, have the opportunity to take over the division with a win over the Ravens, which is another issue altogether. A win over the Chiefs and the Patriots will no doubt earn a bye, at worst.
