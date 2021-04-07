NEW YORK (AP) — Sam Darnold was the face of a hopeful franchise, a promising playmaker who might just be the New York Jets’ quarterback for at least the next decade.
It took only three years for that dream to fizzle and fade into disappointment.
Darnold was traded Monday to the Carolina Panthers, ending months of speculation and a stint in New York that was marked by a few flashes of brilliance, inconsistent play and unfortunate injuries.
And with the rebooting Jets holding the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft, they’re likely moving on to another young signal-caller — perhaps BYU's Zach Wilson or Ohio State's Justin Fields — who they hope will deliver the team back to respectability.
New York acquired a sixth-round pick in this year's draft and second and fourth-round picks in the 2022 draft. That gives them 21 selections over the next two drafts, with seven of them coming in the first two rounds.
Meanwhile, the 23-year-old Darnold gets a much-needed change of scenery and a new opportunity in Carolina, where he’ll also be reunited with wide receiver Robby Anderson. The quarterback could also quickly seek some measure of revenge this season when the Panthers host the Jets.
“I like his toughness,” Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said. "He can move in the pocket and make plays down the field with his arm.”
Darnold was considered an untouchable player on the Jets' roster in his second season, but it became clear they could move on when GM Joe Douglas backed off that stance in March. Douglas praised Darnold, but acknowledged he would answer calls from teams interested in acquiring him.
The market for Darnold didn't appear as robust as the Jets had hoped.
“I want to publicly acknowledge the commitment, dedication, and professionalism Sam displayed while with the Jets. He is a tough-minded, talented football player whose NFL story has not been written yet,” Douglas said in a statement. “While all these things are true, this move is in the short- and long-term best interests for both this team and him."
Douglas is in his third season as the Jets’ GM, but is overseeing just his second full offseason. With a new coaching staff in place and soon a new quarterback, the entire franchise can fully reset as New York tries to end a 10-season playoff drought — the longest active streak in the NFL.
In 38 games with the Jets — all starts — he threw for 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions. Darnold is also coming off his worst statistical season with just nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
For Carolina, the trade further clouds the future of Teddy Bridgewater, who was 4-11 last season as a starter and struggled to win close games down the stretch. Bridgewater completed 69.1% of his passes, throwing for 15 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.
