September schedule observances

September should be an interesting month around here for the defending World Series champs.
The Red Sox are within fighting distance to make a run at the second Wild Card spot, but they will have to probably win 2/3rds of their remaining games.
In looking at the schedule, here are some interesting observances:
Playoff foes ahead
The Red Sox "ascension" up the Wild Card standings won't be easy with three playoff teams -- Dodgers, Twins and Yankees -- on the horizon for 10 straight games. All three are legit contenders to win a World Series. Two of them (Dodgers and Yankees) would love to KO the Red Sox quickly.
Yaz comes home
This could be a highlight of the month of September. The grandson of Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski, Mike Yastrzemski of Andover, will play at Fenway Park for the first time in his professional career.
After a long career in the minor leagues, covering 700-plus games, Mike Yaz is a legit major leaguer. His 17 home runs have been a stunner and put him in the NL Rookie of the Year discussion. This could be a fun series, Sept. 17-19. Expect more than 100 friends and family in town for that one.
Philly payback
The Phillies two-game spanking of the Red Sox last week is still lingering, maybe even costing the local squad of a real run at one of the two AL Wild Card spots.
This series will be in Philadelphia this time, but the Red Sox may have to win both of them to truly make a run here.
Tampa trip
The Red Sox have four games with the Tampa Bay Rays in September. Anything less than three wins for the Red Sox will probably spell disaster, being they will meet in the latter part of the month (Sept. 20-23).
These games will be played in Tampa as part of seven game road trip, which includes another formidable foe in Texas.
Orioles sweep a must
It will be the last series of the season, three games against the Orioles in Fenway Park. It will also be a must-win trio of games. The O's have been a slight thorn in the Red Sox side in a few series this year, despite the Sox 11-5 advantage.
We're guessing the Red Sox will have a chance the final weekend and may need some help.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.