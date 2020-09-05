Serena Williams survives Stephens in US Open third round

NEW YORK — Serena Williams kept her hopes alive of equaling Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 majors by surviving a serious challenge from fellow American Sloane Stephens on Saturday to book a rematch with Maria Sakkari in the last 16 at the US Open.
A six-time champion in New York, Williams produced some supreme serving in the second and third sets to defeat Stephens 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 in one hour, 43 minutes.
“It was intense, I have to say,” said the 38-year-old Williams after the match on court, with her daughter Olympia in the stands cheering her on. “We always have some really incredible matches and it brings out the best of my fitness when I play Sloane.
“She’s obviously a great player, she’s won on this court, she’s had every big win you can think of.”
Stephens, the 2017 US Open winner, had her opponent on the move from the start, dictating play with her signature “smooth” style Williams was raving about ahead of their match.
The 26th seed went up a double break to carve out a 5-2 lead and served out the opening set to love in 38 minutes.
Williams began serving better in the second set, raising her first-serve percentage from 50 to 76%. The third seed broke twice to level the contest and took the match away from Stephens’ racket in the decider to move into the fourth round.
Earlier in the day, Sakkari, the Greek 15th seed, was impressive in her 6-3, 6-1 rout of American 22nd seed Amanda Anisimova in just 55 minutes.
Sakkari beat Williams in the Western & Southern Open third round last week and is bracing herself for another tough showdown with the 23-time major champion.
“The fact that I played her last week is giving me confidence because now I know how she plays, because playing her the first time, it’s tricky,” said the 25-year-old Sakkari.
“But of course she’s Serena, and I respect that 1,000% she’s going to come up with a big game. She’s going to come maybe with some different tactic this time. I have to be ready for that.”
Sakkari improved to 2-7 in Grand Slam third-round matches, and is in the US Open fourth round for the first time in her career.
Unranked Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova kept up her upset streak by taking out 18th seed Donna Vekic 6-4, 6-1 to reach the fourth round. Pironkova, who defeated Garbine Muguruza in the previous round, walked away from the sport mid-2017 to start a family and is playing her first tournament in over three years.
Russian 10th seed Andrey Rublev continued to thrive on the hard courts of New York as he reached the fourth round for a third time in five appearances at the US Open with a 6-0, 6-4, 6-0 dismissal of Italian Salvatore Caruso in just 83 minutes.
His reward is a rematch with last year’s semifinalist, Matteo Berrettini, who defeated Rublev at the very same stage of the 2019 US Open. Both players have yet to drop a set so far this week and are slated for a blockbuster fourth-round match on Monday.
Australia’s Alex de Minaur apologized after his 6-4, 0-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory over Russian 11th seed Karen Khachanov, during which he lost his cool and destroyed his racket, earning him a code violation.
“I’d like to say sorry to everyone out there watching. It’s not the way I want to conduct myself on the tennis court, and it’s not something that is normal for me, so I’m very disappointed in myself with the attitude I had,” said the 21-year-old, who is into the US Open fourth round for a second year in a row.
“I’m happy that I got through it, and I managed to kind of turn things around, but it’s something that just can’t happen and won’t happen again.”
His next opponent is Canadian world No. 92 Vasek Pospisil, who followed up his win over his compatriot Milos Raonic with a 7-5, 2-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 upset of Spanish eighth seed Roberto Bautista Agut.
