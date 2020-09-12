Slater with incredible salute to former roommate Edelman

Patriots special teams superstar Matthew Slater’s locker stall is only 10 feet away from Julian Edelman’s. The duo were roommates for five years at the beginning of Edelman’s career, which began in 2009.
Slater was asked about his thoughts on Edelman, why credit doesn’t come his way as often as it should, and what really makes him tick:
“Asking about my guy, the Flying Squirrel (Edelman), I got to tell you, ... I’m not still playing in this league without having him alongside me the last 12 years. He’s been such an encouragement for me, to see a guy like that give so much of himself to this team, this organization, this city, has been inspiring.
“I’ve seen this guy grow as a man, I’ve him grow as a professional, I’ve seen him learn from mistakes and be better for it. All the things you hope to have in a guy that represents your franchise, he embodies.
“It’s only fitting that he’s still being counted out. He’s still being overlooked, but that’s just going to add more of a chip to what’s already a large chip on his shoulders. This guy, I was going to say young man — I can call him a young man because I’m older than him. This young man has really done so much for this organization.
“You talk about what makes Julian special, there are so many things that you can look at, point to, but to me it’s his work ethic. His willingness to put his body through pain and continue to fight to get better, to continue to fight to compete. I think he gets that from his father. His father set a tremendous example for him, in the way he raised Julian, and the way he continues to encourage Julian. So you tip the hat to his family unit. He has a strong support system.
“And this is a guy, he doesn’t know the meaning of quit. He doesn’t understand what it means to give up, or to have self-doubt. He continues to try to do what people say he can’t do. He loves this game so much. He pays this game the respect that it’s due. As a result, you see a guy who has been able to sustain success for a long time at a very tough position in this league.
“He’s a champion. He’s a clutch player. He may not be the flashiest guy on paper. He may not be the fastest guy; the biggest guy. But ultimately when you’re in clutch situations, and you need plays made, I can’t think of anybody I’d rather have than Julian Edelman. That’s from a guy who has lived with him for a period of time, believe it or not, who has seen him do life day-in and day-out.
“He’s not perfect, but he certainly does his best every day to improve and to better himself at his craft and better himself as a man. So thankful for Julian. Thankful for his friendship. Look forward to what the good Lord has in store for him here in his 12th season in New England.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.