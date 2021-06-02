Sox bats silent again in another loss to Houston

HOUSTON — Framber Valdez pitched seven strong innings and Kyle Tucker had two hits as the Houston Astros handed Nick Pivetta his first loss of the season in a 2-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.
Hunter Renfroe singled off Ryan Pressly with one out in the ninth before advancing to second on a two-out single by Christian Vázquez. But Pressly retired Christian Arroyo to get his eighth save.
Pivetta (6-1) allowed three hits and two runs in six innings. He struck out a season-high nine for the second straight game.
Carlos Correa doubled and Yuli Gurriel drove in a run to help the Astros to their fourth consecutive victory.
Valdez, who lasted just four innings in his season debut on Friday, started out a bit shaky on Wednesday before settling down. J.D. Martinez singled with two outs in the first before Xander Bogaerts walked. Rafael Devers singled to load the bases before Valdez walked Renfroe, sending home a run and giving Boston a 1-0 lead.
Valdez got on a roll after that, retiring the next 11 batters before Arroyo singled with one out in the fifth.
Jose Altuve drew a leadoff walk before Correa doubled to left field. There was one out in the inning when Pivetta plunked Yordan Alvarez on the foot. The Astros tied it when Altuve scored on a sacrifice fly by Gurriel. Tucker singled to load the bases, but rookie Robel Garcia struck out to end the inning.
Tucker doubled to start Houston’s fourth and took third on a wild pitch. There was one out in the inning when Tucker scored on a groundout by Myles Straw, making it 2-1.
Arroyo singled with two outs in the seventh, but Valdez ended his night by striking out Kiké Hernández to end the inning.
Houston’s Jake Odorizzi (0-2, 6.75 ERA) opposes Martín Pérez (3-2, 3.55) as the Astros look to complete the series sweep Thursday.
