FORT MYERS, Fla. – It’s too early to be concerned about the Boston Red Sox.
Right?
Here we are, the last day of February, with a month’s worth of exhibition games to figure out who is playing where, their spot in the order and of course the pitching staff.
It’s baseball season. Hope springs eternal. Let’s let it play out.
Right?
Not so fast. Not in our home – New England.
It started with Babe Ruth’s exodus. It was prolonged by the New York Yankees' several decades of dominance. And it gave Red Sox fans a complex about always being No. 2 behind those Bronx Bombers and their fans.
“Wait ‘til next year.”
Most years we didn’t hear that catchy, yet negative connotation until August or early September.
We don’t hear it anymore, probably due to the fact that the Red Sox have been one of pro sports' most dominant franchises the last two decades with four World Series titles in 16 years.
But let’s be honest, here we are, the last day of February, and the energy and excitement surrounding this franchise is akin to a tortoise race.
The Red Sox brass has hurled a few of its recent legends, David Ortiz and Pedro Martinez, here at JetBlue Park, to pump up the fan base, claiming that 2020 could still be a winner without Mookie Betts.
Ortiz and Pedro get an “A” for effort. The problem is that nobody seems to believe them.
Whatever happened to “Hope springs eternal?”
My opinion: Boston fans are fat cats/spoiled, have unrealistic expectations and, worst of all, unrealistic demands.
The Red Sox are going through changes. Big changes. Their four-year experiment of emulating George Steinbrenner’s Yankees – win now at all costs – is over.
Red Sox president Chaim Bloom was brought in, from Tampa Bay, with the express purpose of building a winner. As in over the next decade.
The Rays' record for producing young talent, with Bloom as a top lieutenant, is as good as it gets.
But if Bloom is holding his finger to the wind of public (and sports media) opinion, Red Sox fans will not be patient.
Last year’s debacle, with the Sox not making the postseason for the first time in five years, is considered patience.
The 2019 Red Sox are a great less than the 2020 team. Last year’s group basically mailed it in over the February, March and April months.
And the 2019 Sox never recovered.
Statistically, the Red Sox lacked in starting pitching and a closer in the bullpen, a few guys in the lineup fell off their Hall of Fame seasons from the record-breaking World Series title year, and a 2018 Nathan Eovaldi and 2018 Steven Pearce never materialized in 2019.
Again, I harken to the start of the season. The Red Sox, even with a few extra warts, were not ready to play big boy baseball, which comes with being the defending champion.
In 2018, the Red Sox started the season at 17-2 and never looked back en route to maybe the most dominant year since Mr. Ruth was playing at Fenway Park.
What would getting off to a good start, say 15-9, mean?
With the Celtics and Bruins in competing-for-championship mode, it would keep the Red Sox on the front of the sports pages and talk shows.
It would also send a message that this team, which will boast a $200 million-esque payroll, has more talent than a lot of us realize.
New Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke has his work cut out for him. He is not the most electric personality in any room he’s in.
But the Red Sox don’t need personality. They need wins and they need them early.
Otherwise it will be wait ‘til next year very early, which is no way to play baseball in the spring.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
