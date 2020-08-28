In a typically awkward way, Major League Baseball has been pulled into America’s discussion about racial injustice.
Some teams are playing. Some aren’t. Some have played with individual players sitting out.
But across the sport, one theme became clear: Baseball shouldn’t avoid potentially difficult conversations and decisions regarding social issues. Though the process may be imperfect, there was agreement that coaches, players and teams should speak their mind.
“This is at the forefront now,” said Oakland infielder Tony Kemp, who is Black. “By sitting out tonight’s game, I feel like it’s just a small building block of what we want to see. These couple days are historic times in sports. One day our kids are going to look back and ask us what was going on and what did we do to help bring awareness to these issues in the world and we’re going to say, ‘One game we just decided not to play.’”
Oakland's game at Texas was among four that were postponed Thursday afternoon, along with Philadelphia at Washington, Minnesota at Detroit and Boston at the Blue Jays in Buffalo, New York.
The Red Sox and Blue Jays issued a joint statement:
“The continued police brutality and social inequity demand immediate attention and focus from all of us – not only Black Americans and Canadians. We fully respect the decision of our players to bring further awareness to the systemic racism that contributes to police violence against Black, Indigenous and people of color in our communities.
" We look forward to getting back on the field, and using our strongest platform, our game, to amplify our message demanding meaningful change.”
Some players, including St. Louis Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty, were frustrated there wasn't a more unified response.
The decisions not to play Thursday night came a day after three MLB games were postponed in response to the police shooting of a Black man, 29-year-old Jacob Blake, in Wisconsin last weekend.
Baseball will celebrate Jackie Robinson Day on Friday. It's normally on April 15 but was moved because of the COVID-19-altered schedule to Aug. 28.
