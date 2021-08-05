Sox snap skid with 4-1 win over Tigers

The Red Sox got back into the win column Wednesday, beating the Detroit Tigers 4-1 to snap a five-game losing streak. Boston hitters had three home runs and the pitching staff combined for 18 strikeouts to stay one game back of the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East standings.
1. E-Rod bounces back
Eduardo Rodriguez delivered a badly needed gem for the Red Sox, pitching five scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts. Rodriguez allowed two hits and four walks over 99 pitches, and he got 12 whiffs on his fastball, which had the Tigers out of sorts all evening. All told it was the best outing by a Red Sox starting pitcher since Nathan Eovaldi's 7.2-inning gem against the Yankees on July 24.
2. Ottavino too
Setup man Adam Ottavino also enjoyed a return to form, bouncing back from a rough couple of appearances to give Boston 1.1 crucial innings of scoreless relief. Ottavino entered the game with two men on and two outs in the seventh and got Miguel Cabrera to fly out on one pitch, and then pitched a scoreless eighth with two strikeouts. Prior to Wednesday, Ottavino had allowed seven runs over three innings in his last four appearances
3. Back to back
The Red Sox broke out of their funk with back to back home runs by Kiké Hernández and Jarren Duran in the top of the fifth. Hernández's two-run shot scored Hunter Renfroe — who came in from third after the Red Sox failed to drive in runners there in the first and third innings — and Duran's solo shot made it 4-0. J.D. Martinez also had a solo home run in the top of the second.
4. Barnes returns
Matt Barnes' stay on the COVID-19 injured list was a short one. The Red Sox closer tested negative after falling under the weather on Tuesday and was back on Wednesday, making his first appearance since July 28 to pick up his 24th save of the year. Infielder Jonathan Arauz was optioned to Triple-A Worcester to accommodate Barnes' return.
5. 2022 schedule released
Got any plans for July 4 weekend in 2022? Might want to consider a trip to Chicago to see the Red Sox play the Cubs. Boston's 2022 schedule was unveiled on Wednesday and the Red Sox first trip to Wrigley Field in 10 years (July 1-3, 2022) is the jewel of the summer slate. Other highlights include National League trips to Atlanta, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati, and Boston will open its season at home against the Tampa Bay Rays on March 31.
