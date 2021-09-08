Sox-Yankees clash in AL Wild Card far from certain

BOSTON — It would really be something, wouldn't it? Red Sox vs. Yankees, one game for all the marbles with a spot in the American League Divisional Series on the line?
A one-game playoff between the two rivals has only happened once before in the infamous 1978 tiebreaker game, but if the season were to end today the two longtime rivals would indeed square off in the AL Wild Card Game.
But that's starting to look like a decent sized if.
Tuesday night the Red Sox got smoked by the first-place Rays 12-7, who handed the team its third consecutive loss following last week's four-game surge back from the edge of the postseason bubble. The game was not nearly as competitive as the score would suggest, though Bobby Dalbec gave the crowd something to cheer for with a pair of two-run home runs off the bench in the eighth and ninth innings.
In addition, the Yankees have now lost eight of their last 10 since their 13-game winning streak ended and are now clinging to just a half-game lead over the Red Sox for the first Wild Card spot. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole also left the game due to left hamstring tightness, and if he is out for any length of time down the stretch it would be devastating for New York's playoff hopes.
Meanwhile, the rest of the Wild Card pack is steadily beginning to gain ground.
The Toronto Blue Jays, who remain in fourth place in the AL East, have now won six games in a row to climb back into the Wild Card picture. They swept fellow Wild Card contender Oakland before taking the first two of their three-game series with the Yankees, and as a result they now trail Boston by just two games for the second Wild Card spot.
AL West contenders Seattle and Oakland also remain viable contenders. Coming into Tuesday they trailed Boston by just 3.0 and 3.5 games respectively, and next week Boston is heading out west to play Seattle in what could become an unexpectedly meaningful series.
Needless to say, this race is far from over.
With three weeks still to play, New York and Boston are still in the best position to reach the Wild Card game -- the two clubs' playoff odds are both over 60% while Toronto was at 37% entering Tuesday and Oakland and Seattle both below 20%.
But if the Red Sox (or Yankees) can't hold it together down the stretch, there is a real possibility they could find themselves on the outside looking in come October.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.