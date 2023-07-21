(Editor's note: With sale of the Washington Commanders now official, we re-run a story our Bill Burt wrote in 2019 when the Patriots were about to face the then-Washington Redskins. Bill wrote about the failed Redskins ownership, leadership and performance.)
Dan Snyder and Bill Belichick might as well be joined at the hip.
Both hated school. They are highly intelligent. They are legendary for thinking quick on their feet. They are tough to deal with sometimes … or often. They are disliked by the media and most of the country. And they have been with their respective franchises – Washington Redskins and New England Patriots – for 20 years.
Snyder took ownership of the Redskins in May of 1999. Belichick became head of football operations eight months later in January of 2000.
Snyder’s story of climbing up from the canvas after a few failed businesses; then quitting school and starting another business, him and his sister “maxxing” their credit cards and father borrowing off a second mortgage, eventually turning the business into millions and later a billion dollars.
It’s the American dream. And what’s more American than using those riches in pro football?
So why is he among the most despised people in the Greater Washington area?
Besides the way he “allegedly” treats people, his football resume is legendary for its association with losing.
Five winning seasons. Five Wild Card games. Two playoff wins. Eleven starting quarterbacks. Seven head coaches, including impressive names like Steve Spurrier, Joe Gibbs and Mike Shanahan, all “winners” in their own right.
As much as everything changes, and it changes a lot in Redskins-Land, it remains the same.
Compared to “1 Patriot Place,” the Redskins couldn’t be more different.
The owner-coach-quarterback troika the Patriots mastered the last two decades has always been off by one or two or, like now, three parts in Snyder’s tenure.
Belichick? Don’t go there.
OK, we will.
Nine Super Bowls. Six Lombardi Trophies. Seventeen double-digit win seasons. One starting quarterback (other than injury and suspension). Most of all it’s been vintage Belichick for 20 years – same stuff, different day. The Patriots have always been “on to Cincinnati.”
Have the Patriots had drama? Duh. Remarkably a lot of drama.
But unlike the drama in Greater Washington – right now it’s to fire head coach Jay Gruden – it rarely gets in the way of winning football games.
Snyder had a chance to hire Belichick after the 1999 season. He was a defensive coordinator of the New York Jets. Anybody could've hired him.
Even if he did hire Belichick, there is a problem, a problem new owners (see Bob Kraft in mid-1990s) have. They believe they know football.
Word has it that Snyder over-ruled his personnel department last April by "demanding" they select quarterback, Dwayne Haskins with their pick, 15th overall, out of Ohio State while the Redskins personnel department didn't feel he was a "franchise" quarterback.
There have been other "personnel" decisions with Snyder's signature, including the trading for a washed up Donovan McNabb, who finished 5-8 as a starter; signing Albert Haynesworth to a $41 million guarantee, only to see him come to training camp 50 pounds overweight and lasting only 20 games; and overpaying for more over-the-hill players, like Deion Sanders, Bruce Smith and Mark Brunnell.
One of his worst, according to his biggest critics in the D.C. area, was his decision to have fans pay to watch training camp.
The national controversy about the "Redskins" name, offending Native Americans, as crazy as this sounds, has probably won him favor among life-long Redskins fans.
Here we are, 20 years after Snyder and Belichick became staples in their new homes, hours away from a Patriots-Redskins game, and these franchises might be No. 1 versus No. 32, best versus worst.
And, quite frankly, it doesn't look much different going forward. The Patriots, even without Tom Brady next year, appear to be a top five team at worst for at least a couple of more years. As for the Redskins, it doesn't look good.
Sounds familiar, doesn't it?
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.