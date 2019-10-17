North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Windy. Some showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy. Some showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.