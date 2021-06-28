Coaching, despite what the word on the NBA street says, matters.
Two playoff teams in the Eastern Conference -- the New York Knicks and current Eastern Conference Finals member Atlanta Hawks -- are tangible proof.
The Knicks under Tim Thibodeau finally added life to Madison Square Garden hoops and the Hawks went from “same old Hawks” to scary good under Nate McMillan after their 14-20 start.
So Ime Udoka’s hiring as the 18th head coach in Celtics history, his experience under Gregg Popovich for seven years, should add value to one of the most disappointing Celtics' seasons of the last decade.
He touched on the right areas in Monday’s press conference, more team ball, tougher on the defensive end, and his expectations for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to be All-NBA players beginning today.
But the more important guy, when it comes to another No. 18, as in the "next" championship, is the guy who will dictate whether Tatum and Brown bolt for a better “Big Three” gig is Ainge’s replacement.
Brad Stevens.
As in new Celtics team president Brad Stevens.
That’s the third president in team history (Red Auerbach and Ainge), unless, of course, you include Rick Pitino, who demoted Auerbach and named himself team president
This is on Stevens to fix and fix it now.
Word on the street is that Stevens was forced to take this gig due to his monstrous contract (he signed an estimated five-year extension, kicking in this fall, for an estimated $6 million per).
I disagree. I believe this was in the cards and Ainge had let people know that his time was running out in Boston due to a pair of heart attacks.
Stevens wanted this gig and, quite frankly, I don’t blame him.
He is 44 years old. As in the same age Ainge was when he took over in 2003.
Running the basketball ops department, basically the team, while stressful (see Ainge’s health records), is more conducive to quality of life.
More office time. Less film work.
But that doesn’t mean this job is easy and, after Ainge’s last few years, Celtics ownership is not going to give Stevens the long rope Ainge has had the last three years.
After arguably being one of the best head coaches in the NBA his first five seasons, the last three went the other way.
Stevens couldn’t command the respect of Kyrie Iriving, which is probably an impossibility for every living coach, and he couldn’t figure a way to mesh Tatum and Brown with free agents Gordon Hayward and Kemba Walker.
And then there were the slew of first round picks the last four years, most of which (Aaron Nesmith, Peyton Pritchard, Romeo Langford, Grant Williams and Robert Williams) added little to no value to the cause.
Where was Stevens coaching these dudes up?
Or maybe they aren’t much, other than maybe Pritchard, and the fault was with the guy who selected them.
This is a chance for Stevens to redeem himself and personally, I believe he will.
Stevens has a great basketball mind. All you have to do is see what he accomplished at Butler University in his 20s to mid-30s.
He put that mid-major on the map. Period.
And he has proven that this NBA thingie isn’t out of his wheelhouse either, considering the way he helped improve the franchise’s lot in each of the first five years he was head coach.
But Boston Celtics fans want more than he has given them to this point. They want a run at Championship No. 18, which won’t be easy with Milwaukee, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Miami in front of them.
This is where Stevens needs to get Butler-like creative and get that unknown point guard who could be a future star. Maybe get that elite shooter or NBA All-Star in the middle of the first round (see Miami’s Tyler Herrod drafted 13th overall or Miami’s Bam Adebayo drafted 14th overall).
This is not going to be easy. This will take some homework and ingenuity.
Stevens' replacement as head coach appears to be the right guy, one who will take some “coaching” from Stevens.
I believe Stevens, who is in his prime as a basketball guy, is the right guy to right this ship. This is right up his alley, building something against the odds (see Bucks, Hawks, Sixers, etc.).
But Stevens won’t have a lot of time, basically as long as it takes for Tatum and Brown to do their own recruiting.
About four years from now we will know, championship or bust, about Stevens ability to manage this franchise
Ironically, being a team president is more in line with being a big-time college head coach. Those guys are really general managers who do their best work as recruiters.
Well, the recruiting clock has started. Go find players, very good ones, Brad.
